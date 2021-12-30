T-Mobile Data Breach: Company Confirms SIM Swapping Attack Affected Some Consumers

T-Mobile has revealed that a small portion of its consumers in the United States was affected by the recent data breach.

The company has confirmed they had another data breach following the last massive T-mobile data breach they had last August.

The hacking is known to be a SIM-swapping incident.

Following the event, affected clients were notified of the attack, and the corporation worked rapidly to neutralize the threat.

According to TechRadar, T-Mobile confirmed that a very small number of users were notified that the SIM card connected to a mobile number on their account may have been illegally reassigned or restricted the view of personal account information.

T-Mobile Data Breach

T-Mobile has been hit by yet another cyberattack, following a large data leak in August.

As reported, attackers gained access to only a small portion of users' accounts this time.

Customers were either victims of a SIM switching attack, which might let someone bypass SMS-based two-factor authentication, had personal plan information leaked, or both, according to the report.

Customers' billing account name, phone and account number, and information about their plan, including how many lines were tied to their account, were among the customer proprietary network data that was examined.

T-Mobile is taking immediate steps to help protect all individuals who may be at risk from this cyberattack. If you have any questions, send us a DM and we can discuss steps to increase your account security. ^KenStone — T-Mobile Help (@TMobileHelp) December 28, 2021

Massive T-Mobile Data Breach Last August

This is not the first time T-Mobile was hacked.

As reported by The Verge, T-Mobile announced this summer that a data breach exposed about 50 million customers' personal information, with the attacker gaining access to social security numbers, names, and dates of birth.

Tere was a person claiming to be the cyber attacker behind the massive data breach and went on revealing that the company's cybersecurity practices are "terrible".

On the other hand, the data allegedly disclosed in this month's breach is less sensitive and the documents state that users who had their SIMs swapped have recovered their access, and are likely not as vast in scope.

However, due to the small number of people affected, some users couldn't discover numerous cases from other customers claiming to have received notification letters.

T-support Mobile's account appears to have verified the breach, responding to people on Twitter to claim it's taking "urgent action" to assist anybody who was harmed by the attack.

SIM Swapping Attack

As reported by TechRadar, unauthorized SIM swaps are unfortunately a typical occurrence across the industry; nevertheless, this issue was immediately resolved by the T-Mobile team, using their in-place safeguards, and took proactive preventative actions on their behalf.

A SIM switch swap is a type of fraud in which a telecoms provider is duped into allocating a phone number to a different SIM card.

Given that many individuals utilize SMS for two-factor authentication, it's a common and hazardous attack.

They can often log into financial systems, empty away funds, or steal their identities for other purposes by routing SMS messages to the attacker's mobile cellphone.

T-Mobile, as a major telecoms operator, is frequently the subject of identity theft and other types of fraud.

Customers should be cautious when receiving SMS messages or emails purporting to be from T-Mobile. They should also be cautious about clicking on any links in those messages before verifying the sender's identity.

