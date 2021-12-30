Solana Price Prediction 2022: Can SOL Double in Price, Reach $400 in 2022?

After an astronomical performance in 2021, there's still no stopping Solana's breathtaking rise in 2022 ... and even in the next decade.

From its current price of $171.46, based on CoinDesk real-time figures, expert Solana price predictions show an astonishing $352, or 102 percent, rise by the same time next year, highlighting another banner year for the crypto, Coin Price Forecast reported.

This continued increase in Solana price would be on track throughout the year and is also seen to reach $267 or more than 50 percent from its present market price.

Solana Price Prediction 2022: Phenomenal 2021 Performance Drives Bullish Forecast

This bold prediction is anchored on Solana's phenomenal rise in 2021. From a price of $5.93 at the start of the year, Solana has since skyrocketed 2,834 percent to its current trading price. This rise is also seen to continue towards the end of the year, finishing 2021 with a bang at $181, a further four percent climb.

Actually, Solana has been tracked as one of the highest yielding token for 2021, with CNBC noting that a $1000 investment in January would have made holders $118,418 richer based on current market prices. Since its launch in 2020, Solana has zoomed 13,800 percent in 2021, bringing it to the land of the giants of the crypto world-a fifth-best $57 billion in terms of market cap.

Transaction Speed Seen as Biggest Factor Behind Solana Bullishness

What's the biggest factor behind this bullish forecast? Solana's transaction speed, Fortune Magazine noted in a report. It can support tens of thousands of transactions per second, compared to the 13 transactions bitter rival Ethereum could process per second.

Tagged as an "Ethereum killer," Solana also offers the same benefits of Ether, such as smart contract and decentralized app support, but with faster transaction times and lower fees. Its share in the booming market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has also expanded with the Solanart marketplace.

Solana runs on proof-of-history (PoH) and proof-of-stake (PoS) models that validate transactions based coin ownership. Easier verification thus allows lower transaction fees with Solana charging a mere $0.01 per transaction. Due to its application-building functionality, the token has a more formidable risk-reward dynamic in the near term.

The Solana blockchain has over 500 nodes, and this makes it more decentralized than other networks with fewer validator nodes, Changelly.com emphasized in its reports.

Solana's Soaring Value to Continue Through The Next Decade, Experts Say

A rosy forecast for Solana will not stop in 2022, but even towards the next decade. It is expected to further soar 151 percent from current prices to end 2023 at $437. Solana is then predicted to hit $705 by the year 2027.

In 2028, trading is expected to start at $705, advancing to $736 in the middle of the year before concluding at $783--a 350 percent increase from today's prices. And by 2032, Solana is further forecasted to reach $925 in value, making it an ideal long-term choice for cryptocurrencies.

Of course nothing is guaranteed since the cryptocurrency market is highly volatile, so investors are advise to invest with caution and only put money they can afford to lose.

