Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt APU Power, Specs and More: How to Watch AMD Reveal in CES 2022

Experts believe that the Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt is about to be unveiled in AMD 2022 Product Premiere. This product teases major upgrades for gaming, programming, and mobile setups.

Full details will be available on Tuesday at 7 AM PT via livestream.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su wished a Happy New Year to fans on her Twitter account on Monday. However, the post teased more than just seasonal greetings. Su included a photo of herself holding a chip which many believe is the next-gen 6nm APU codenamed Rembrandt.

Happy New Year and welcome to 2022! We are kicking off the year with lots of new tech - hope you will join us for our #AMD2022 Product Premiere on January 4th at 7am PT: https://t.co/ixOLhxjkuM pic.twitter.com/DT0pXHiLXw — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) January 3, 2022

What Is AMD Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt?

According to Tom's Hardware, the tweet is an announcement for the AMD product premiere on CES 2022. This is a big event where the company is expected to reveal its next big projects for the year. Fans expect AMD to show their latest processors and graphics card during the event, starting with the brand-new Ryzen 6000 lineup.

Tom's Hardware said the upcoming 6nm Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt is a mobile CPU. It will be equipped with eight Zen 3 cores and 16MB of L3 cache. It should also feature major CPU improvements and refresh time. However, its biggest upgrade would be the graphics performance.

Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt is expected to include up to 768 stream processors. It might also use the new RDNA 2 iGPU, with 50 percent more cores than the Vega predecessors. Overall, the chip should boost a user's gaming experience significantly.

Lastly, there are rumors that the incoming chip will support DDR5 and LPDDR5. It will also improve connectivity with 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and dual USB 4 40 Gbps ports.

Be warned that all these details are strictly rumors from data miners and leakers, so readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Fortunately, all official details should be revealed within the week.

How to Watch AMD Reveal in CES 2022

Notably, due to the pandemic, the AMD 2022 Product Premiere event and presentation would be delivered via livestream. This, fortunately, gives fans the chance to watch the event in the comfort of their homes. Anyone who misses the event also has the advantage of watching the playback, which should immediately be available after livestream.

Interested fans who want to watch the AMD 2022 Product Premiere can livestream the event on AMD's official website. At the time of writing, all the necessary information on the event are pinned at the top of the website. Simply click on the "Watch The Event" button.

Fans can also watch the event via YouTube. The official live stream video, which will premiere at 7 AM PT or 10 ET, is embedded below.



According to the video description, the event "highlight(s) upcoming computing and graphics solutions from AMD and its partners, and showcase how AMD will drive best-in-class high-performance computing experiences for gaming and entertainment." This is definitely something to look forward to as an AMD fan!

