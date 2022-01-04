GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hashrate Trick Boosts Performance to 110 MH/s! Is It Safe?

CryptoDonkeyMiner, a YouTube mining expert, has identified a new way to improve the mining speed of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hashrate nearly doubles that of the previous RTX 3080 Ti (60-70MH/s).

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hashrate

As reported by Tom's Hardware, CryptoDonkeyMiner revealed in a new YouTube video that his Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti iCHILL X3 graphics card was firmware flashed with the EVGA XC3 BIOS, and had a massive performance gain.

With the BIOS upgrade, he went from roughly 77MH/s to 90MH/s+.

The YouTuber and crypto mining expert was the first digital currency miner to uncover this method.

Furthermore, by flashing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with a DELL RTX 3090 BIOS, he was able to increase the clock speed to a massive 110MH/s.

Due to its faster GDDR6X memory, the higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 can mine ETH at 100-110MH/s.

To emulate this performance, users will need NVFlash utility to flash the BIOS from Dell's GeForce RTX 3090 BIOS.

However, as of the moment, the hack only works with Dell and Alienware GeForce RTX 3080 Ti products.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Hashrate Trick; Is It Safe?

Regardless of whether a user has a Dell GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, this is not a particularly safe or official approach to boost the Ampere graphics card's mining performance.

As a result, users are advised to proceed at their own risk.

It's bad this hack doesn't work on any other brand at the moment, but if you're searching for better performance, in any case, there's another hack that might fit you.

However, according to Tweaktown, the scope of this trick has limitations.

With that, it is not suggested for some users to try the workaround on their graphics card unless they genuinely want to take matters into their own hands.

Read Also: Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites Are Cat Magnets; Can It Cause Internet Problems?

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mining Speed by 21%

Last December 2021, another GeForce RTX 3080 Ti performance mining trick was discovered that was said to improve performance by 21%.

With the built-in LHR silicon, miners have worked out a way to get more performance out of the RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards.

This can be done with either a BIOS flash or if users have an EVGA card, a firmware upgrade.

The whole thing started when Reddit user @bravo char provided information on how to boost the 3080 Ti's performance.

Most RTX 3080 Tis with the default BIOS, he claims, have a secret power restriction that activates during periods of high memory load, which is a characteristic of mining workloads.

Fortunately, EVGA was alerted to the problem, and a remedy has been released.

If users have an EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, upgrading the firmware is the best way to get more mining performance out of their card.

Precision X1 software from EVGA can be used to accomplish this.

Bravo reported that after updating the firmware on his XC3, the card's speed increased by 21%, from 66MH/s to 80MH/s.

These two new hacks are excellent news for digital currency miners and hobbyists, since it provides about 20 MH/s greater performance, allowing those willing to risk bricking their NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs by flashing a different manufacturer's BIOS on the card to achieve better results.

Related Article: How Do I Check Google Tracking? 7 Steps to Stop Google From Collecting Web, App Activity