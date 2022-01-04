Tim Cook Net Worth: Did He Get Richer After Apple Becomes $3 Trillion Company?

Apple just became the first $3 trillion company in the world on Monday. However, did this major milestone affect Apple CEO Tim Cook's net worth on the Forbes real-time billionaires list?

Many fans on the internet are probably familiar with the American multinational technology company Apple Inc. After all, it is the company behind the iconic iPhone, iPad, and MacBook series. Apple generally promotes advanced and innovative technologies. In these last few years, Apple has grown up to be one of the most profitable businesses in the industry.

Apple Value: $3 Trillion Market Value

According to CNN, Apple recently achieved a major milestone to prove its dominance. It topped a market value of $3 trillion on the first Monday of this new year, making them the first publicly traded company that has ever achieved the $3 trillion net worth!

For reference, the multinational software company Microsoft only amounts to $2.5 trillion, while the popular search engine and browser Google only amount to $2 trillion. Other companies like Amazon and Tesla only amount to $1.7 trillion and $1.2 trillion, respectively.

Apple first reached the $1 trillion thresholds in 2018. It eventually passed $2 trillion in August 2020. Apple's most recent achievement, with its market shares up by 35 percent levels in 2021, is linked to its ongoing success with iPhone 13.

Tim Cook Net Worth

One of the biggest contributors to Apple's success is definitely its Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook. Forbes provided the notable highlights on Cook's life.

Cook started as a board member on Nike's shoe and athletic apparel firm. He later moved out to work at PC maker Compaq IBM for 12 years. Cook eventually joined Apple in 1998, where he became CEO in 2011. He previously served as Apple's Chief Operating Officer under Steve Jobs.

At the time of writing, Tim Cook ranked as No. 2263 on Forbes real-time billionaire's list. His net worth amount to $1.5 billion, with a negative 0.51 percent change in the last 24 hours.

Apple Market Cap Value

Experts from CNN emphasized that Apple has booming markets with their iPhone 13 lineup. The company also earned additional income with its subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and App Store. Its profits surged up to $191 billion in cash in the fall quarter last year.

According to CNN, Apple shares (AAPL) briefly shot up to 3 percent when it reached $3 trillion. AAPL costs $182.88 per share, which is a new all-time high in the company. Unfortunately, the stocks later pulled back after the increase.

Although Apple achieved a great milestone, the boost was not enough to sustain AAPL and Cook's net worth. Both showed trading dips on their respective markets. Values are subject to change at any moment, so readers are advised to keep an eye out for more updates.



