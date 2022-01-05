Flurona Tracker: New Cases, Symptoms, How to Prevent Dangerous COVID-19, Influenza Double Infection

As Flurona tops the headlines, several people are curious to know more about the possibility of having both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time. The World Health Organization clarified that it is possible.

For this reason, the organization has released some precautionary measures for people to take in order to prevent acquiring Flurona.

Flurona Tracker: New Cases and Symptoms

The Washington Post reported that the COVID-19 and influenza are both respiratory illnesses that can cause fever, coughing, tiredness, runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea and muscular and body pains.

Both illnesses have the potential to be deadly, even though the seriousness of each diagnosis is primarily dependent on the immune system of the individual. Each virus is more dangerous to health workers, the elderly and those who have underlying health problems.

In terms of how they spread, the World Health Organization explained that the viruses are scattered in similar ways, which is through particles and aerosols that may be spread by coughing, sneezing, speaking, singing or breathing.

With that being stated, it is important to keep in mind that people must wear a mask to protect others.

While the term Flurona is still relatively new and gaining popularity, the cases of influenza and COVID-19 co-infections are not. Furthermore, Flurona is not a distinct illness.

Despite the fact that many states keep track of coronavirus and flu infections, it appears that there is little information on how many individuals are infected at the same time.

On the other hand, Israel's Ministry of Health confirmed to CNN on Tuesday that their first documented instance of a person infected with COVID-19 and the flu was discovered.

The said patient, which is an unvaccinated pregnant woman in her 30s, was released on Thursday "in good general condition," the director of the Beilinson Women's Department Arnon Wiznitzer stated in a statement via CNN.

Wiznitzer furthered that they are seeing more morbidity of influenza among the maternity population, along with cases of corona that mainly occur in women not vaccinated against corona and influenza.

"This is definitely a challenging time that in addition to the corona diseases we are increasingly dealing with flu," Wiznitzer expounded through CNN.

Additionally, it has raised concerns about how the two viruses could interact if they are contracted at the same time.

How to Prevent Flurona

Since Flurona has reported cases in other countries, several people are curious to know if a person can have both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.

The World Health Organization clarified that both illnesses may be acquired simultaneously.

In addition to this, they advised that the most effective method to protect oneself against both influenza and severe COVID-19 is by getting both flu shots and COVID vaccinations.

They also clarified that COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective against influenza, similarly, the flu vaccine is ineffective against COVID-19.

Aside from getting vaccinated, it is worth noting that people must keep at least a one-meter distance from others, and everyone must wear a mask.

Moreover, people must also avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places and settings, and windows and doors must be widely open to keep rooms well ventilated.

Lastly, washing hands frequently is also one of the most effective ways to prevent infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.



