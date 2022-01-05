Sin City NFT Game Sells Land for Crazy Price; Sandbox, Decentraland Metaverse Real Estate Surging

Investors are buying out all lands on Sin City NFT Game. These digital assets notably cost between $13,000 up to $3 million. Interested investors are recommended to watch out for the next big sale in February.

Sin City and its virtual land sale is a popular topic among many cryptocurrency investors. Traders are busy grabbing these digital assets because they speculate it could be worth millions in the future. It should be emphasized that these are simply virtual plots of land.



Sandbox Metaverse and Decentraland Metaverse

For reference, the metaverse refers to an interactive world on the internet. Ideally, this world would feature computerized avatars that can participate in virtual entertainment and invest in online businesses. Although the whole concept is strictly digital, the market trade and earnings in the game will be using real money.

The concept is emphasized with digital real estate. Investors believe that these virtual plots of land can be reliable resources in the long run, which is why the metaverse land sell for crazy prices!

According to Fortune, the lowest price for a parcel of digital land sold by Sandbox cost 3.7 Ether. The conversion rate on the sale date said its value is equivalent to $14,099. On a different platform, Decentraland sold a digital real estate for 3.46 Ether, which is equivalent to $13,211. It is worth noting that the smallest parcel of land available in Sandbox is sized 96-by-96 meters and 16-by-16 meters in Decentraland.

Sin City NFT Game in the Metaverse

Notably, the metaverse platform with the biggest sale this week is the highly anticipated Sin City. According to CoinTelegraph, it sold out its initial land offering (ILO) up to $3 million in two hours!

It should be emphasized that Sin City lands are wired to nonfungible tokens (NFT) on the gaming platform. This means that a specific piece of land might have better earning potential depending on its "location" in the game.

Sin City NFT game has a unique mechanic with its in-game assets. There is a total of 15,000 plots of digital land, measuring over 100-by-100 meters, which is divided into 17 districts. Each district has its own background story and gameplay. More importantly, each district has a security level that determines the economic mainstay of the area.

The lands sold in Sin City NFT can be categorized in these four groups:

Red light district: operate businesses for adult entertainment like strip club and brothel.

operate businesses for adult entertainment like strip club and brothel. Cartel district: operate businesses that cater the needs of drug consumers. The land is used to plant marijuana and coca plants.

operate businesses that cater the needs of drug consumers. The land is used to plant marijuana and coca plants. Chinatown district: home to corruption and fraud. Citizens in the area have to be skilled in dark arts.

home to corruption and fraud. Citizens in the area have to be skilled in dark arts. The Strip District: the high-end district that features distinct hotels and the biggest casinos in the metaverse.

At the time of writing, all land offers for Sin City have completely sold out. However, CoinTelegraph said a new land sale event is scheduled to take place some time in February. Interested investors are advised to research their options and buy the lands that would best match up with their interests.

