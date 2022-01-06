BlackBerry Is Dead, and Fans Are Really Sad About It

After several years of its existence, BlackBerry has concluded its operations for its classic phones. Following the said announcement, several BlackBerry users expressed their sentiments on Twitter.

BlackBerry Is Dead, and Fans Are Grieving

On Tuesday, all traditional BlackBerry smartphones running BlackBerry OS versions have stopped their operation for calls, text messaging, data and emergency features, per MacRumors.

With that being stated, this only means that the BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) is no longer usable.

For background information, BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO John Chen announced that in 2016, BlackBerry's conversion to a software corporation was completed.

To further emphasize this announcement, they explained last September 2020 that since then, the company made significant progress in implementing its business plan. Their focus now is to primarily offer intelligent security software and services to businesses and governments all around the world.

On the other hand, the statement furthered that "As another milestone in the BlackBerry journey, we will be taking steps to decommission the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, with an end of life or termination date of January 4, 2022."

Reminiscing its journey, MacRumors added that BlackBerry used to be a trending device, but everything changed when Apple debuted the iPhone in 2007 and completely impacted the market. Through this, BlackBerry's smartphone market share was completely wiped out a decade after the iPhone appeared.

Over the years, BlackBerry has attempted to re-enter the smartphone market by offering Android-based devices. However, these devices failed to obtain widespread acceptance, prompting BlackBerry to announce that it would instead focus on cybersecurity software for business clients.

Following the said announcement, several BlackBerry fans expressed their grief on Twitter about the news that BlackBerry is dead.

NFL reporter and ESPN host Dianna Russini stated that she truly wished that she could combine her iPhone together with her old blackberry.

"Blackberry doesn't deserve to die," Russini concluded.

Aside from Russini, the American basketball player Jamal Crawford also expressed his sentiments towards the BlackBerry canceled announcement.

Dang. They forcing me out the NBA, AND off my blackberry. 🥲😂🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/DJ2fCAVv8j — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter user @TheAjibolaGrey wrote that the BlackBerry era was an important era of his life.

Blackberry Era was an important era in my life, I’ll never forget. It was the colour block era, Brazilian hair era, toms era, Ice Prince/Wizkid.



Club Uno and Roadrunners era🥺 — HAPPY KID (@TheAjibolaGrey) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter user @BlackBerryBrad shared a photo of his BlackBerry devices collection.

Well it is the end of an era for BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices. Each device in my collection has its own unique memory. Wish I could continue to use these devices forever, but I am thankful for the KEY2! Thanks for the memories @BlackBerry #BlackBerry pic.twitter.com/Re7RojFHNu — BlackBerryBrad (@BlackBerryBrad) January 3, 2022

Moreover, BasicAppleGuy, on Twitter, posted a picture of a grave with the caption "RIP BlackBerry."

The English broadcaster Piers Morgan also reminisced the commercials he did with BlackBerry.

RIP BlackBerry.

I once loved you so much that I even did commercials for you. But then I succumbed to temptation, bit into a forbidden Apple, and my innocence was lost. Sorry. x pic.twitter.com/vdmgqSVSCz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 4, 2022

Apart from the shared sentiments, it appears that the professional F1 racer Natalie Tran is greatly affected by this announcement since she still uses the said device.

I haven't even bought a replacement. So if I know you, I have no phone now. — natalie tran (@natalietran) January 3, 2022

BlackBerry Canceled, What Now?

Since Natalie Tran's issue is common, Cnet explained that customers who still use traditional BlackBerry cellphones will obtain information on how the shutdown will affect them and what actions they may take to prepare.

