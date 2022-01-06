SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch January 2022: 49 Satellites Deployed, How to Watch Awesome Rocket Liftoff

On Thursday, Falcon 9 rocket launched 49 new SpaceX Starlink satellites to space. For those who missed the liftoff, however, there are replays they can watch.

Starlink is an advanced satellite constellation that provides internet access to "anywhere" around Earth. It uses low orbit satellites to deliver its services to urban areas that are out of coverage. Note, however, that Starlink is still in the process of expanding its network. Due to the lack of satellites and routers, its services are not yet available to all countries.

SpaceX is resolving this issue by sending more orbiting satellites to space. Its latest batch was launched on Thursday afternoon.

How to Watch SpaceX Starlink Satellite Launch

SpaceX streamed the entire event on their YouTube channel. Its latest Starlink Mission is recognized as "the fourth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously launched GPS III-4, GPS III-5, and Inspiration4."



For reference, Falcon 9 is the first stage booster used to carry payloads outside Earth's atmosphere. It is a partially reusable vehicle that has served multiple times in space research.

SpaceX explained that the launch sequence happens in different stages. As seen in the video, the rocket launched and separated into two pieces.

After a flip maneuver, the Falcon 9 re-entered Earth with aerodynamic guidance. It then executed a vertical landing on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was stationed in the Atlantic. The rocket is presumably undergoing maintenance and repairs in preparation for its next big mission.

As for the payload, which carries the Starlink satellite, it executed a fairing separation and payload separation on space. Afterward, the rocket should be in course for payload deployment. Unfortunately, this stage of the mission had no visual or audio coverage.

SpaceX Starlink Satellite: Other Projects Elon Musk Planned

It is worth noting that the Starlink satellite launch is only one of the many projects that SpaceX has in store for the year. As reported earlier, Elon Musk recently teased the development of their Starship project.

Starship is the next-generation vehicle that SpaceX is building in partnership with NASA. This rocket will be responsible for taking humans back to the Moon in the incoming Artemis Mission.

Note, however, that Musk envisioned Starship to be a vehicle that could revolutionize space travel. In the future, it should be a fully reusable system that can transport up to 100 people to Mars.

Unfortunately, such a big project is still under development. For now, fans have to settle with a cool video of the "Starship Super heavy engine steering test."

Starship Super Heavy engine steering test pic.twitter.com/VG4RQAGuyk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2021

SpaceX has yet to provide its timeline for the Starlink and NASA project, so it is hard to determine when the next update will drop. For now, fans should just bookmark the SpaceX official website to receive the latest information when it drops.

