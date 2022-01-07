Bobcat T7X Battery Life, Specs and More: First All-Electric Track Loader Is Definitely Unique!

The world's first all-electric track loader was unveiled in CES 2022. The Bobcat T7X is is a one-of-a-kind machine that completely eliminates hydraulic systems, components, emissions and vibrations.

Doosan Bobcat just launched its all-new Bobcat T7X compact loader in the market. Although there are many electric loaders out there, Bobcat T7X is uniquely the first machine to be "all" electric that fully eliminates the old hydraulic system.



Bobcat T7X Specs and Features

The Bobcat T7X engine features a new electrical drive system that consists of electric cylinders and electric drive motors. This loader doesn't just use electricity to drive its tracks but also for its engine start and overall movement.

Bobcat T7X no longer needs to "warm-up" its engines with this new system. Machine operators can use it immediately after they turn the engines on.

The new system also ditched hydraulic fluid and petroleum products. According to Electrek, Bobcat T7X only uses one quart of an "eco-friendly coolant" for every 57 gallons of diesel or hydraulic used in standard loaders.

Bobcat T7X Run Time: Other Unique Specs

Lawn and Landscape described other unique features available in this new vehicle, starting with an all-electric platform that enables instantaneous power and peak torque for every operating speed. It also has an intuitive power management system that is programmed to sense if electricity is being wasted. When not in use, this system preserves the energy to extend its run time.

Overall runtime depends on the user application. Bobcat T7X battery life is expected to run up to four hours of continuous operation time when doing heavy work. It could potentially reach a full day of operation with intermittent use.

Lastly, it should be emphasized that Bobcat T7X features software connectivity. The platform utilizes integral data to provide operators with necessary information, change machine preference, tune system performance based on job conditions and possibly upgrade product features.

Bobcat T7X Sells Thousands of Units

Many investors saw the potential of this unique loader. One of them is the rental equipment company Sunbelt Rentals. According to CEO Brendan Horgan, "by making an investment in this first-of-its-kind, all-electric technology, we support our ESG (environmental, social, and governance) objectives of empowering our customers and communities with the availability of alternative rental solutions that reduce emissions and noise," per Cision.

Bobcat T7X is a loader that can significantly lower daily operating costs. It has less annual maintenance expenses and does not rely on diesel, engine oil, diesel exhaust fluid, and hydraulic parts. It is fully battery-powered and arguably more productive than traditional loaders. Lastly, it eliminates any carbon emissions and reduces noise pollution.

It is undeniable that Bobcat T7X shows a lot of potential for future use. This loader was honored with two awards in CES 2022 in the categories of Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation & Smart Cities.

