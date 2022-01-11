Does Amazon Pay You for Late Guaranteed Delivery Dates? Yes, Here's How to Make a Complaint

Are you waiting for a package? A TikTok video showed that Amazon pays you for any package that failed to meet the guaranteed delivery dates.

Aside from this, the company could also offer a discount on your purchased item.

Does Amazon Pay You for Late Delivery?

In case you are wondering if Amazon pays your delayed packages, well-known TikTok user Erika Kullberg shared a short video explaining this matter.

During the start of the video, the TikTok tip and tricks creator approached the Amazon employee reporting that her package, which was expected to arrive yesterday, appears to have some delay issues.

The Amazon employee replied to her that the late delivery occurred since the company was quite busy. After hearing this reason, Erika asked the Amazon employee if what could be the possible solution for this.

The employee replied that the only solution for the late delivery issue is to keep waiting until the package arrives.

Surprised by the given solution, Erika responded, based on company's terms, that Amazon must refund the shipping fees once the guaranteed delivery date was not met.

Aside from the Amazon delivery refund stated in the company terms, Erika added that Amazon previously offered a full or partial refund of the product, a free month of Amazon Prime, and even a $10 shopping credit for this issue.

Upon realizing that Erika knew about these terms, the Amazon employee replied that she will refund the shipping fee and provide a 30 percent price discount on the purchased item due to the inconvenience.

As of writing, the video has gained more than 1 million views and over 200,000 likes.

Read Also: Elon Musk Is Mind-Blown by This Tech Fact: 6.64 Billion People Have Smartphones!

Amazon Delivery Refund

According to Amazon, they provide guaranteed delivery dates on specific shipping speeds and some goods. When guaranteed delivery is offered on a purchase, the company will let you know on the checkout page, along with the delivery date and price.

To clarify, Amazon will reimburse any shipping expenses associated with an order if they found out that the guaranteed delivery date and a delivery attempt aren't made by that date.

The "order within" countdown meter informs you how much time you must place your order to get your delivery by the given date.

However, the company also clarified that due to changes in inventory or delivery capacity before you place your purchase, the delivery day may become unavailable within the given period.

How to Make a Late Delivery Complaint

In case you have experienced this issue, QuerySprout shared the detailed steps on how to make a late delivery complaint to Amazon.

First, you must log in to your account and go to the contact page to file a complaint about a late Amazon delivery.

To report a problem, pick the order and follow the steps.

Select "Shipment is late" from the drop-down menu when the form asks about shipping or delivery concerns. You will have the option of calling, emailing, or contacting Amazon via live chat.

You can describe the problem and why the delivery did not match your expectations once you have spoken with Amazon customer service.

Your claim will be investigated, the status of your delivery will be confirmed, and a solution will be provided.

Late deliveries occur due to incorrect addresses, missing apartment, building, floor or unit numbers. In addition to this, severe weather conditions and international customs procedures can also affect shipping and delivery.

Related Article: Alexa Penny Challenge Disaster: Digital Assistant Offers Dangerous Idea to 10-Year-Old, Amazon Takes Action