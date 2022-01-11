The Sandbox Land Mega Sale: Date, Price, Requirements, How to Buy Metaverse Land

Fans who want to join the metaverse should participate in The Sandbox land sale happening this Thursday. More than a hundred land plots from a new neighborhood called Mega City will be put on sale.

Be warned that because of high demand, the virtual land plots are expected to sell out quickly,



For reference, the metaverse is a 3D digital world that combines social media, online gaming, cryptocurrency, augmented reality and virtual reality. Through the use of digital avatars, users can shop online, play to earn money, and even start a digital business through cryptocurrency.

Many fans and traders saw the potential of this growing virtual world, which caused a massive boom in its markets. Because of this, investors are looking forward to joining The Sandbox metaverse by owning their own piece of land.

The Sandbox Land Sale: Date, Price, Requirements and the Metaverse

Traders are not the only people interested in The Sandbox land plots. As noted on Medium, the Mega City expansion is also a partnership project among multiple Hong Kong partners from film, music, entertainment, acting, finance, real estate and gaming sectors.

The Sandbox explained the different descriptions per each company:

Adrian Cheng: a Hong Kong-based entrepreneur and well-established strategic investor reportedly planning to create an innovation hub in Mega City, which would serve and a landmark.

a Hong Kong-based entrepreneur and well-established strategic investor reportedly planning to create an innovation hub in Mega City, which would serve and a landmark. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SHK & CO): an alternative investing company leader. They are known for investing in finance, art, sports and culture from around the world. Their metaverse land will reportedly feature a virtual museum that highlights their exclusive and iconic Scallywag racing yacht NFT.

an alternative investing company leader. They are known for investing in finance, art, sports and culture from around the world. Their metaverse land will reportedly feature a virtual museum that highlights their exclusive and iconic Scallywag racing yacht NFT. Times Capital: a blockchain-related investment and asset management institution that arguably features one of the largest NFT galleries in The Sandbox.

a blockchain-related investment and asset management institution that arguably features one of the largest NFT galleries in The Sandbox. Stephen Fung and Shu Qi: entertainment stars who will showcase their talents, love for art and culture in the Mega City online space.

Note that these are only some of the people and companies who partnered with Mega City. Many others are teased to join later this year.

How to Buy The Sandbox Mega City Land: Metaverse

According to The Sun, the Mega City land sale is scheduled to start on Thursday, 1 PM UTC (5 AM PT / 8 AM ET / 1 PM GMT).

Mega City will offer three categories for land sales. Each plot will have a different quantity and price, depending on its location in the metaverse.

61 Lands at 1,011 SAND each: approximately $4,558.34 each

95 Premiums at 4,683 SAND each: approximately $21,114.45 each

7 Estates to be sold at auction

To join in the sale, investors must own both SAND and ETH. These cryptocurrencies will be used to pay for the land price and gas fees, respectively.

Note that official Sandbox support is limited to MetaMask, Bitski and Venly. For faster transactions, traders are recommended to get one of these wallets and connect it to their Sandbox account.

As previously mentioned, land plots are expected to sell out fast. Interested fans are recommended to log in hours before the event to make the most out of the sale experience.

