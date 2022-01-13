SpaceX Rocket Launch a Success; Epic Landing Makes Loud Sonic Boom!

Fans watching the SpaceX rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast heard a sonic boom on Thursday morning. Some described the sound as a "canon (that) went off." This event marked the 10th successful flight and landing for SpaceX Falcon9 boosters.

Earlier this week, the pace company SpaceX launched a new batch of small satellites to Earth's orbit. These were loaded in their two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, which launched at 10:25 AM EST from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

How to Watch SpaceX Rocket Landing

SpaceX streamed the whole event live n their social media page. Fans interested in watching the playback can check the video embedded below.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 105 spacecraft to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/cfhY93AO1o — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 13, 2022

SpaceX also tweeted a bunch of cool photos for the launch.

Falcon 9 launches 105 spacecraft to orbit and lands at Landing Zone 1 pic.twitter.com/JapUxU6oMU — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 13, 2022

More importantly, residents near the Florida Space Coast during the event had the opportunity to watch Falcon 9 launching, landing and retrieval sequence.

10th landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster pic.twitter.com/6HmNAdU7NY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 13, 2022

One fan captured the event on their smartphone camera. Be warned that the audio is a little fuzzy because of the winds. The video clearly showcased Falcon 9 landing with its engines still on. About 25-seconds into the video, a sudden loud noise could be heard.

Fans React to SpaceX Sonic Boom

The whole event was in equal parts scary and exciting.

Some fans shared their experience on social media. One fan had a good laugh over the sudden sonic boom. They joked that the sound had "nothing to do with SpaceX launch."

Based on that loud #boom that I felt/heard on the #SpaceCoast, I'd assume @CoachGusMalzahn just got a huuuuge commit for @UCF_Football



for sure it had nothing to do with the @SpaceX launch — Zachary Levy (@mynameiszaach) January 13, 2022

Another fan said she was "2 ½ hours from Cape Canaveral," and yet she still heard the loud sound of the rocket landing. She wondered (and joked) if Elon Musk would make up for the scare via Bitcoin donation.

I’m 2 1/2 hours from cape canaveral and I still get a boom so loud it sounds and feels like a cannon went off in my back yard @SpaceX



Can I have some Bitcoin @elonmusk ?



3FXULfPfga2r6dkJ4PGpx5b9vMTSrdovYF pic.twitter.com/rlLy6ikbUD — LizSetsFire (@LizSetsFire) January 13, 2022

Twitter user JimmyKrakCoin emphasized the extremely "loud sonic boom" in Spaceport.

Wow loud sonic boom here in Spaceport area. — JimmyKrakCoin (@JimmyKrakCoin) January 13, 2022

Elon Musk and SpaceX Rocket Launch

Note that this recent launch is only one of the many missions scheduled to occur sometime this year. As Space.com pointed out, "SpaceX (still) has more launches on the books for this month (January), keeping up with the rapid launch cadence it set last year."

It is also worth mentioning that this recent space mission is officially called the Transporter-3. This is the third dedicated rideshare mission by SpaceX, which helped facilitate other companies to launch their own satellites by hitching a ride on their Falcon 9.

So aside from the SpaceX Starlink satellites, Falcon 9 also carried satellites from companies like Spaceflight Inc and Exolaunch. Derek Tournear, the Space Development Agency (SDA) director, called this mission concept "unique" because it is the perfect service for small satellite companies, per Space.

Fans are recommended to watch out for more updates on the SpaceX flight schedule. Hopefully, the company or Elon Musk will tweet a new update sometime this week.

