Why Is 'iPhone Shower' Trending on Twitter? Reactions, True Story Behind Viral Meme

The :iPhone Shower" meme is back after a year of silence on Twitter. The popular hashtag ended up as the top trending meme worldwide. The lesson of the event is: don't bring your iPhone in the shower.

For many fans, the "iPhone Shower" meme is a gentle reminder that the said Apple devices are not completely waterproof. Japanese voice actress Moeka Koizumi proved this point after she tried "showering her iPhone."

The meme originated in February 2021. However, without a clear explanation, the meme resurfaced on Thursday. It ended up as the number one technology topic in Japan and the 13th trending topic on global searches, per Apple Insider.

iPhone Shower Japan Meme

The "iPhone Shower" meme started after Koizumi tweeted having problems with her iPhone last February 2021. The tweet included a blurry picture taken by the device. Koizumi explained that the cameras had fogged up and its FaceID had stopped working. The issues came up after Koizumi showered with her iPhone to clean it.

Koizumi's fans acted fast with the revelation. They retweeted her post until it ended up as a new meme. Eventually, others began drawing characters voiced by the actress who showered their own iPhones. The art ranged from series like "Shoujo Kageki Revue Starlight" to "Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club."

When the meme resurfaced on Thursday, Nijigasaki Perfect Fans Paradise quickly caught up with the news.

No.1: iPhone Shower pic.twitter.com/uqQMw7TdpP — Nijigasaki Perfect Fans Paradise (@niji_fans_para) January 13, 2022

According to Nijigasaki Perfect Fans Paradise, Kaorin is interested in fan reaction over "iPhone Shower" memes.

What happens whenever Kaorin talks about Moepi and iPhone Shower on her livestream shows👇



Kaorin: Iphone Shower is trending again? Let's watch and see how far it will go this time. pic.twitter.com/wMyY2WyrPZ — Nijigasaki Perfect Fans Paradise (@niji_fans_para) January 13, 2022

iPhone Shower Meme: Is the Apple Device Waterproof?

It is worth noting that iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have IP68 ratings, which means they can be submerged underwater up to six meters for 30 minutes. This makes the iPhones water-resistant.

However, users should be warned that this rating does not apply to showers. This is because showers produce steam and high-pressure particulate that can seep through the iPhone.

The problem is especially obvious for iPhones that might have been dropped or damaged in the past. Water droplets can enter through minor cracks and tears on the device. Eventually, it will accumulate on the hardware, which causes fogged-up images. If the problem is not properly addressed, it can permanently damage the iPhone.



