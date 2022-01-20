When Would Neuralink Be Available? Human Trials Could Start Soon

Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink is taking one step closer to human trials.

They are currently searching for a clinical trial doctor who can help work with participants and oversee interactions with FDA. Musk aims to have their device implanted on the first batch of human subjects some time this year.

Neuralink Brain Chip

Neuralink is a brain-interface company that promotes a coin-size device as their implant. The company aims to create the first neural implant to help individuals control a computer or mobile through their brain activity alone.

Ideally, this implant could help people with neurological dysfunctions like epilepsy and cerebral palsy. It will also be helpful to disabled people who do not have limbs to control gadgets. But before Neuralink can launch this brain implant for public use, it must first be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Neuralink Human Trials

The first challenge Neuralink has to complete is a clinical trial process and a feasibility study with a small number of participants. It is worth noting that Neuralink brain implants are classified as high-risk devices, so the company can't launch a larger-scale trial without FDA approval.

Now, the company is currently searching for a clinical trial director who would be responsible for these critical tasks.

According to Greenhouse, Neuralink recently listed a job posting for a clinical trial director. Its description said the applicant will be responsible to "lead and help build the team responsible for enabling Neuralink's clinical research activities and developing the regulatory interactions that come with a fast-paced and ever-evolving environment."

The job posting specified that the director would be "working with Neuralink's first Clinical Trial participants," implying the first batch of human trials. However, the statement did not elaborate on whether the company has already recruited these participants or not.

The job posting also said that the clinical trial director must "interact directly with regulatory agencies and the site-responsible clinical trial investigator," probably representatives sent by the FDA. Overall, the description paints a picture that human trials might be underway.

Neuralink Working Environment

However, applicants should be careful when applying for Neuralink's job positions. According to The Verge, they will be entering a work environment "characterized by pressure to deliver scientific progress on unreasonably short timelines."

Workers will also have to learn how to handle Musk's inconsistent promises of timelines.

When Would Neuralink Be Available?

The newly posted job position suggests that Neuralink is close to launching its human trial runs. However, the company does not reveal the contents of its plans. They purposely kept details like their human participants and schedule of activities vague, making it hard to determine a specific timeframe.

For now, fans have to settle with Elon Musk's promises. According to Cnet, Musk aims to start the trials some time this year. More details might be revealed in the coming months.

