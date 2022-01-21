Did You Lose Your iPhone 13? 6 Steps to Quickly Find Its Location!

In case you are curious to know how to locate your lost iPhone 13, there are six simple steps to find your Apple device.

Find My iPhone App

Apple explained that the Find My app allows you to keep track of all of your devices in one place.

Aside from this, it also assists you in locating the things to which you have linked an AirTag. Additionally, this helps you maintain contact with friends and family easily. Amusingly, it works on iPhone, iPad and Mac even if your missing gadgets are offline.

Despite the fact that it displays your location, the Cupertino-based technology company also claims that your privacy is safeguarded at all times.

Through the map display, you can easily track your lost iPhone. In addition to this, when the battery is dangerously low, certain gadgets can additionally mark their location to help you find them even if they lose power.

In case you believe that your device is close or near others, you can also play a sound to pinpoint the location of your device. Through this, people will be able to hear an alert sound.

Apart from relying solely on your iPhone, you can also use your AirPods since it emits a custom-made sound that can be heard across a room and even further.

However, if you believe that your device is not nearby, you can put your smartphone into Lost Mode. By doing this, it will start tracking its location, notify you when it pings the network, and set your passcode to protect your information.

You can also provide a pop-up message on how to contact you. During lost mode, it can easily display your message on the Lock Screen of your device, or they can press your AirTag with their smartphone to acquire your contact information.

Since this feature has numerous benefits and the new iPhone 13 is expensive, you might be wondering how you could use the said app to track your lost device.

Read Also: Meteor Sighting 2022: Over 130 People Witness Giant Fireball Coming From the Sky!

6 Steps to Quickly Find Lost iPhone 13 Location!

According to Device FAQ, you can find your lost iPhone 13 using a website on any computer, phone or tablet from any other brand, which has an estimated time of five minutes.

Furthermore, Device FAQ shared six steps to find it easily.

Using a computer, tablet, or other mobile devices, the initial step is to head on this site and enter your iCloud username and password. On the website, click "Find my iPhone" or "Find my device." In case you have more than one device, you may check the location of all your Apple devices that have the "Search" feature turned on. Click "All devices" to show a list of your devices, including the Apple iPhone 13, which you can locate by clicking on the image. After that, a map will be displayed showing its current location, or the last time it was connected if your iPhone 13 is linked to the internet. To see the different options, click on the location where your iPhone 13 is located and then tap the information icon. Lastly, you can do things like the sound the device at maximum volume, even if it is silent. On a positive note, you can also erase all of the data on it to protect your privacy.

Read Also: iPhone Safari Bug Can Leak Your Google Account Info, Let Hackers Spy on Your Browsing History: Is There a Fix?