Crypto Price Prediction 2035: Ethereum Co-Founder's Poll Reveals Favorite ETH Killers!

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin created a bunch of Twitter polls that shocked many cryptocurrency traders. He asked his followers to choose what would possibly be the most dominant cryptocurrency in 2035 outside of ETH. The polls ended in Cardano's favor.

Last week Thursday, Buterin asked his fans in the Twitter community a question. He wrote, "you wake up in 2035 and 80% of all transactions and savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be?"

Probably because of technical limitations, Buterin posted two polls for his followers to choose from. The first option listed "BTC, USD, SOL and ADA," while the second option listed "TRON, BNB, CNY and NEO."

Crypto Price Prediction 2035

Fans took their time answering the polls, and the final results for the first poll are 42 percent ADA, 38.4 percent BTC, 13.1 percent SOL and 6.5 percent USD.

The results for the second poll are 51.3 percent TRON, 22.8 percent BNB, 21.8 percent NEO and 4.1 percent CNY.

Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be? — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022

Note that the number of votes is different for each poll. This means that based on the number of votes, ADA came in first (with 252,292 votes), BTC came in second (with 230,667 votes), and TRON came third (with 184,036 votes).

Read Also: Crypto Warning 2022: $150 Malware Steals Cryptocurrencies, More Cheap Cryptojacking Hacks on the Rise!

Ethereum Killers: Will ADA Replace ETH?

Sources from Bitcoin.com pointed out that Buterin's first poll contained top cryptocurrencies by market cap, excluding stable coins. On the other hand, his second poll featured the third-largest cryptocurrencies.

Since all the choices are notable and powerful cryptocurrency markets, many fans got curious about the nature of this poll. One fan asked if a "shift" is happening now on cryptocurrency markets.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, commented that the results are surprising.

Bitcoin trader Tone Vays jokingly asked if "Vitalik (is) looking for a new job."

Is Vitalik looking for a new job? https://t.co/qOJ4zoNvax — Tone Vays (#Unconfiscatable Conf March 3-6) (@ToneVays) January 13, 2022

Even Billy Markus joined in to promote the advantages of meme coins.

Definitely $doge. It makes the most sense as a real currency to be spent. — Dennis Romback (@DennisRomback) January 13, 2022

However, Buterin did not elaborate on the nature of his sudden poll. So fans are left to speculate on their own about the meaning behind it.

Ethereum Price Prediction

It is worth emphasizing that the outcome of Buterin's poll only reflects the popularity of specific cryptocurrencies among his fans. Experts argue that this poll does not reflect the actual value of the mentioned cryptocurrencies in the real world.

Regardless of the purpose of the poll, traders should be warned that ETH recently dropped its value in the market. At the time of writing, it is trading at $2,878.2 with an 8.34 percent downward growth in the last 24 hours, per CoinDesk. It is hard to determine when ETH can recover from this bearish trend.



Related Article: Cryptocurrency Price Boom 2022: Crypto Billionaire Names 2 Ethereum Killers to Invest In