iPhone 15 Leak Hints Powerful 5X Periscope Camera! [Release Date, Specs]

While the majority of speculations are focused on iPhone 14, several iPhone 15 leaks surprised Apple fans. The latest one claimed that the device will have a 5x periscope camera!

iPhone 15 Leak Hints Powerful 5X Periscope Camera

In a report received by 9to5Mac, analyst Jeff Pu claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will have a periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom. He also emphasized that Apple is in talks with Lante Optics, which is projected to be the principal provider of the periscope lenses that will be used for the 2023 iPhones.

In addition to the iPhone 15 camera leak, 9to5Mac furthered that the Cupertino-based corporation has already received component samples and will make a final selection by May.

Once the components needed for the camera has been authorized, the periscope lens is expected to be equipped in the high-end variants of the Apple 2023 iPhone lineup. Some of the said devices that are anticipated to have the 5x periscope camera are iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The analyst added that Lante Optics is predicted to deliver more than 100 million components to Apple if the two businesses reach an agreement.

For those who do not know about what a periscope camera is, How-To-Geek explained that it functions similarly to a submarine's periscope. An angled mirror reflects light that enters the front component at a 90-degree angle.

This is a significant benefit to phone manufacturers. Finding the necessary horizontal space for a longer telephoto lens is far more practicable than shrinking the sensor or making the phone bulkier.

Read Also: NASA Mars Rover Solves Problematic Pebble Issue; Hubble Camera Snaps 'Sails of Stars'

Other iPhone 15 Leaks to Watch Out For

For what it's worth, Apple Insider shared numerous iPhone 15 leaks that iOS fans should watch out for.

Since the USB-C port has become more common, several users have encouraged Apple to include it in the iPhone.

With that being stated, the European Union is introducing a bill requiring smartphone manufacturers to use the USB-C connection as a standard connector. However, the two-year deadline requirement provides Apple enough time to perfect a completely different option, which is going portless.

Several rumors speculates that Apple will soon delete all ports from its iPhone lineup, and USB-C will never make its way onto an iPhone.

In addition to this iPhone 15 leak, an "iPhone Fold" could be released as an ultra-premium option in the "iPhone 15" lineup. This would be Apple's most costly iPhone to date, with the base model expected to cost around $1,500.

Apple has worked hard to build technologies particular to folding devices, as seen on recent patents. New hinge technologies, folding batteries and bending displays are among them.

iPhone 15 Price

For those curious to know the price of the iPhone 15, it is worth noting that the tech giant has not yet released an official statement addressing this matter. With that being stated, the previous price range offered from the previous device could help determine the cost of the iPhone 15.

Apple Insider noted that the "iPhone 14" and "iPhone 15" are expected to have the same pricing model as the iPhone 13..

Related Article: iPhone Safari Bug Can Leak Your Google Account Info, Let Hackers Spy on Your Browsing History: Is There a Fix?