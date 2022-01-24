COVID-19 Omicron Variant Causes Surge in Related Scams: How to Avoid Fake Tests and Phishing Attacks

With the rise of COVID-19 Omicron variant all over the world, several related scams have arisen as well. These include the sale of fake tests and phishing attacks.

Fortunately, there are ways to avoid being scammed.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant

For those who still do not know what the COVID-19 Omicron variant is, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explained that the this particular COVID-19 variant spreads more quickly than the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

However, CDC has also noted that they are uncertain about how quickly omicron spreads in comparison to Delta.

This only means that even if people are not vaccinated or showed no symptoms, everyone with Omicron infection can be expected to transfer the virus to others.

Moreover, infections with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is still capable of causing severe sickness, hospitalisation, and death, especially among the unvaccinated.

Fortunately, the current vaccines are still able to protect people from severe infections. Breakthrough infections are more likely to arise in patients who have been fully immunized.

As for what a breakthrough infection is, Hopkins Medicine explains that a "breakthrough infection is an infection with a virus, bacterium or other germ after you have been vaccinated."

"This is an expected occurrence for a small percentage of those receiving any vaccine, since no vaccine for any disease is 100% effective in preventing infection in every person who receives it," Hopkins Medicine adds.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have proven to be helpful in reducing severe disease, hospitalizations, and death. The new appearance of Omicron highlights the significance of immunization and boosters even more.

Since Omicron poses a threat to people, especially those unvaccinated, numerous people are testing themselves at home to identify if they have the said variant.

As the testing kits become even more popular, several COVID-19 scams arises as well.

Read Also: UAE Bans Flying of Drones After an Attack: 3 Safe Zones To Fly Drones in UAE

COVID-19 Scams to Watch Out For

According to CBS News, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a warning earlier this month regarding online scammers who are impersonating authorized suppliers of COVID-19 testing kits.

COVID-19 scams come in a number of different forms. Some scammers are posing as legitimate merchants that are selling unlicensed quick tests, while others actually have no inventory and are simply out to grab your money.

Additionally, some are victimized by phishing attacks.

Furthermore, in a study obtained by Helpnet Security, it showed that, between October 2021 and January 2022, the Omicron variant was responsible for a 521% increase in COVID test-related email scams.

Scammers are attempting to capture the attention of prospective victims in a new way. This is by selling some counterfeit or unapproved COVID tests, as well as other medical items such as masks or gloves. They are also imitating labs, testing companies, or individual employees and distributing fake COVID test results.

How to Avoid Fake Tests and Phishing Attacks

13 News reported that West Virginia officials have advised people that these websites should never ask for a credit card number or social security number. However, people must keep in mind that they should only provide their name, date of birth, and a way to contact them.

On the other hand , CBS News also added that everyone should also take note of the following to know if their purchased COVID-19 test kits are legitimate.

Ensure that the FDA has approved the test to be used.

Look for any cautions concerning bogus products.

Look at the test's expiration date to see if it is still valid.

Look for some useful Instructions.

Related Article: COVID-19 Clip Can Detect Virus in the Air! How it Works, Is it Available For Sale?