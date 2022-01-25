Maximize Your iPhone 13 Usage: 3 Tips to Be an iPhone Guru

Since its release last year, several iPhone 13 users have been enjoying the benefits that the device brings.

In addition to this, there are three iPhone 13 tips to maximize your device.

iPhone 13

According to Tech Republic, the A15 Bionic CPU was developed by Apple, specifically for the iPhone 13 line of handsets, adding that this chip provides increased performance while also reducing energy usage.

Apple's 5 nanometer technology, which packs 15 billion transistors onto a single chip, forms the foundation for the new processor.

The processor has six cores: two high-performance cores for intensive processing and four high-efficiency cores for everyday computing.

Because of the improved speed of these chips, Apple was able to design iOS 15 in a way that allows it to execute more operations on the device, such as on-device processing of directions with Apple Maps or on-device processing of Siri tasks.

While the tech giant does not reveal the detailed specifics of its semiconductors, it did mention that the A15 Bionic chip offers 50% more processing power than competing smartphones on the market.

The A15's "Bionic" designation refers to the chip's machine learning coprocessor.

For Machine Learning activities, this "Neural Engine" has 16 cores capable of processing 15.8 trillion transactions per second.

This is ideal for apps like Live Text in iOS 15, which use CoreML to conduct image, text, or camera machine learning tasks.

On the other hand, some of the features included in the Apple device includes Deep Fusion technology.

Previously, this was only accessible on Pro versions. This function combines up to nine different photo exposures into a single image.

Since the current chip powers the said device, it is worth considering that there are some iPhone 13 tips to know in order to maximize its usage.

3 iPhone 13 Tips To Be An iPhone Guru

Modify Siri's Voice

One of the surprising tips to try is to modify the voice of your virtual assistant.

For background information, the Cupertino-based technology company released iOS 14.5 last year, it added two additional voices to Siri, as per CNET.

This only means that Siri's default voice is no longer a female.

Instead, you will be asked which Siri voice you wish to use the first time you set up your new device. Once you've made your choice, Apple will update Siri's voice across all of your Apple ID-linked devices.

To do so, head to "Settings" then tap "Siri & Search." From there, choose "Siri Voice."

Unlock Device While Wearing Face Mask

The difficulty to unlock an iPhone using Apple's Face ID technology has been one of the most annoying parts of wearing a face mask in public.

Since your Face ID won't work because half of your face is hidden.

However, as long as you own an Apple Watch, you can easily utilize this feature.

To use this iPhone 13 tip, the Apple Watch must be connected to your iPhone first.

Once connected, head to your "iPhone's Settings app" and select "Face ID & Passcode."

After that, scroll down to the "Unlock with Apple Watch" section, where you may enable the capability for any watches connected to your iPhone.

Announce Notifications on Your AirPods

Apart from Apple Watch, connecting your AirPods to you iPhone 13 is also a must try, according to Pocket Lint.

By doing this, you may have Siri broadcast notifications through your AirPods Pro whenever you have them in your ears and connected to your iPhone.

To enable this, go to "Settings" then proceed to "Siri and Search." After that, tap "Announce notifications" and turn it on at the top of the page. Lastly, turn on the "Headphones" setting.

