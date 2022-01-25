How to Fix iPhone 13 Camera Quality: Avoid Blurry, Low Quality Photos With These Steps

Many iPhone 13 users are complaining about blurry photos taken by their brand-new device. Some photos appear unnatural and oil-painted, which eventually earned the "iPhone 13 water color issue" label. Fortunately, some workarounds can resolve the problem.

According to the complaints posted on Reddit, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all share the water color issue. This is a problem with low-quality photos that appear with less noise but unnatural colors.

The thread owner posted an example of the issue, featuring a motorcycle captured "side-by-side" with an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro. The complaint emphasized that iPhone 11 Pro had better photos and that iPhone 13 had to stop relying on AI and Smart HDR.

Other complaints about the camera system also include extremely blurry photos, even when taken at a good angle.

Will Apple Fix iPhone 13 Water Color?

As of press time, Apple has yet to acknowledge the iPhone 13 water color issue. The company and its developer might have to address the issue in an upcoming software patch. However, there is no telling when that will happen.

While waiting for an official fix, iPhoneTricks.org suggested a few workarounds that Apple owners can use. Hopefully, these tips will improve the quality of iPhone 13 photos. Users are advised to follow this suggestions in choronological order, meaning they have to try the first fix before moving to the next one.

How to Fix iPhone 13 Blurry Photos

There are many possible factors that can affect and improve the iPhone 13's photos. This is because of its built-in iOS 15 system.

To fix the iPhone 13 blurry photos, users should first disable their "Auto Macro." This is a feature that automatically adjusts focus whenever a photographer approaches its subject. Sometimes, a glitch in Auto Macro could cause this blurry photo.

Users can disable the Auto Macro by heading to "Settings," "Camera," and toggling off "Auto Macro."

Users are also advised to try and turn off "Lens Correction," the option above "Auto Macro." Afterward, Apple fans should check on their iPhone's camera and check if it makes a difference.

Another factor that can affect the quality of iPhone 13 photos is "Photographic Styles." Note that is an exclusive feature found on iPhone 13 and Pro lineups. This lets users pick five presets that adjust the photo's tone and warmth. So instead of post-processing an image, users are advised to stick with "Standard Style," which presents a default look captured by the camera.

Users can customize their iPhone 13 photos by going to "Settings," "Camera," and "Photographic Styes." Open it and click on "Use Standard."

Lastly, users can also try disabling "View Full HDR" in their camera, because contrary to expectation, taking an HD photo can eat up a lot of unnecessary pixels and colors for the photo. Disabling it gives the user a lot more control over their camera.

Users can fix this by heading to "Settings," "Photos," and toggling off "View Full HDR."



