Apple iCloud Services Down: Errors Encountered with iMessages, How to Fix

Hundreds of Apple users are complaining about issues with the iCloud services. Some users are unable to login, while others can't open their apps.

Fortunately, Apple seems to be aware of the issue.

Starting at 6:15 PM ET, some users encountered problems with their Apple services.

The outage came without warning, so many users felt uncertain. They started asking around for updates through the internet.

Error Connecting to Apple ID Server: iCloud Down

Many users shared their experiences about the Apple outage. Although the issues varied on a case to case basis, all the users complained about Apple service problems.

Twitter user Ken Crockett said all his Apple products, like iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV spammed login requests when the iCloud system went down.

This is what happens when your home goes all in on Apple products (iPhone, ipad, Mac, Apple TV etc) when iCloud goes down. Every device starts going off telling you to log in, just to go in a continual loop. — Ken Crockett (@Goodeye) January 26, 2022

Another fan complained about troubles logging in to Apple ID.

Anyone else’s Apple ID down? I keep trying to log in and it’s not letting me :( #appledown #apple #appleID — Gem (@GemHicksxo) January 26, 2022



Twitter user Laura Rodriguez tried changing their password, but it did not resolve the problem.

Ummm I’ve changed my password like 10 times. Is #AppleID down?? #appledown #apple anyone else having problems to log in? — laura rodriguez (@thecatalinaro) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter user Luxy promptly tweeted a photo of Apple's System Status and how a lot of services were marked yellow with "issues."

The Apple ID is down and the signup option is not accessible right now. We highly recommend that you try the other options (Phone/Email/Facebook) to create your dating profile on Luxy #AppleDown pic.twitter.com/YesMKYkzp6 — Luxy (@onLuxy) January 26, 2022

Apple System Status: List of Services Affected

According to iMore, the Apple outage affected the following services found on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs:

Game Center

iCloud Backup

iCloud Mail

iCloud Storage Upgrades

iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com)

iMessage

Photos

Be warned that there are also complaints about the Apple ID and profile. Users are advised not to open their accounts until the issue is fully resolved to avoid information loss.

Apple Verification Failed: Is There a Fix?

Sources from Apple Insider recorded three updates on the Apple System status page between 6:15 PM to 11:40 PM ET Tuesday, Jan. 25.

They noted that:

At 9:20 PM, Apple added four new issues to the System Status page, which are Game Center, iCloud Web Apps, iCloud Storage Upgrades, and iMessage.

At 11:13 PM, Apple recorded five services as being restored, which are iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps, and Photos. The only remaining service experiencing outages is Game Center.

At 11:40 PM, Apple has resolved all ongoing issues with their services.

At the time of writing, all Apple System Statuses reflect green and "available." The site emphasized that all six issues had been fully resolved.

Apple gave no official announcement about this outage, and they did not release a security patch.

So, it is safe to assume the problem might have been on the backend of the service. Because of this, Apple users should now have full control of their devices again.

To check if the system is active, users are recommended to restart their Apple device and wait for a few seconds. Afterward, they can try relaunching the apps, which should be fully functional.



