Fourth Stimulus Check Update: What to Do if $1400 Payments Delayed?

Although most of the stimulus checks were sent out last year, many others have not yet received their payments.

Some Americans are also waiting for the approval of a fourth stimulus check.

According to CNBC, the IRS officially announced that all third-round stimulus checks were sent out as of Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Eligible recipients who did not receive the money might need to file a Recovery Rebate Credit.

Stimulus Checks 2022: Will the IRS Send New Payments

For reference, the stimulus check program ended in December 2021. However, some recipients faced delays for a lot of different reasons.

One category is parents who experienced changes in 2021. Any child or a new dependent before the end of 2021 was supposed to be eligible for stimulus checks.

To receive the stimulus check, the change in their family status needs to reflect on their 2021 tax returns.

Fortunately, Americans can begin submitting these forms now. Full details on how to file them online are available in this article.

Note that the second group of recipients who might encounter delays with their stimulus checks are taxpayers who experienced a change of income status in 2021.

Depending on their adjusted gross income (AGI), they might be eligible for more money.

Similar to the dependents, AGI changes need to reflect on the 2021 tax returns. After the IRS has reviewed these documents, they can proceed to process the stimulus payments.

If any of these circumstances are relatable, then it is recommended that eligible recipients file a recovery rebate credit.

They can also try using the Where's My Refund tool to help estimate the transaction amount.

Read Also: Security Researchers Warn About DazzleSpy Mac Malware That Can Spy on Users

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Online Petition

It is worth noting that the previous set of payments is still part of the third stimulus program.

So, many Americans are wondering whether there is a fourth stimulus check for this year.

An online petition in Change.org emphasized the importance of this fourth stimulus check to support families who are struggling because of the pandemic.

Stephanie Bonin, the creator of this petition, said "I'm calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis."

Bonin explained that recurring payments are essential to struggling families. This is because of the growing crisis with the Omicron variant, which caused massive economic inflation.

Furthermore, Bonin argued that stimulus checks can provide immediate financial relief, which can help save families from poverty.

She said this program should be effective throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Many agreed to her sentiments, and at the time of writing, her petition reached 3,027,198 signatures out of its 4,500,000 goals. This petition is recognized to be "one of the top signed on Change.org."

Note, however, that it is hard to determine whether this petition is enough to convince lawmakers. So, Americans are recommended to watch out for official updates through the IRS website.



Related Article: Toei Issues 150 Copyright Claims to YouTuber: YouTube Responds With 'New' Copyright Rules