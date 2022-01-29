Apple to Now Allow Developers to Include Unlisted Apps on App Store: How to Submit Request

App developers can now publish apps on the App Store through Apple's new feature called "Unlisted App Distribution."

According to Apple, when apps are considered "unlisted apps" they will not appear on any listings on Apple, such as App Store, recommendations, charts, or even search results.

Through this Apple's new feature, the unlisted apps will be discoverable only through "direct links or Apple business manager and Apple school manager."

As 9to5Mac puts it, this idea stems from the fact that not all applications were engineered for the use of the general public and that not every app necessarily needs to be accessed by anyone.

This "hidden-but-not-private visibility" allows app developers to publish or distribute their apps to particular groups of users, such as employees, students, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

More so, unlisted apps can be those which were made for specific puropose only (e.g., research, events, business, and conferences).

If you're an app developer and, for example, thinking of creating an application that can support a business in terms of schedule tracking and other internal processes, you may want this app to be accessible by selected employees and business owners only as not everybody can use it.

Apps made with this kind of idea in mind are the ones targeted by this unlisted app distribution feature.

Unlisted app link: How to create request

According to Apple, you will need to submit a request in order to get a link to your unlisted app.

You can click on this link if you want to submit a request.

Apple encourages app developers to simply fill out the request form. However, this should only be applicable if your software hasn't been submitted for review yet or has previously been approved for public release on the App Store.

There is different step if your app has already been approved for private download.

But as per instruction, you must create a new app record in App Store Connect, upload your binary, and make the distribution method before completing the form if your app has already been approved for private download.

Your app's status will change to "unlisted app" once your request is approved.

When it comes to accessing your app, note that a link will be generated that users should use if they want to access your app.

Your app will then be accessible to anyone who has the link.

9to5Mac reiterated that an app's visibility cannot be changed after it's made an "unlisted" one. This feature was not intended for app developers to distribute pre-release versions.

Although this new feature can be exciting for app developers, a lot of details are yet to be released, including which apps will be accepted or not.

Nevertheless, it is still one step forward to have this feature as it puts a bridge for app developers and potential users to meet halfway.

