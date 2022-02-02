NSO Group Allegedly Offered 'Bags of Cash' to Access US Networks: An Investigation is Underway

Recent investigations on the infamous spyware firm, NSO Group, uncovers a serious allegation.

A whistleblower reported that the group had once offered a telecom security company "bags of cash" to illegally access its cellular network.

If the deal had succeeded, NSO could trach the mobile users registered to the network within the US.

For reference, the NSO Group is the firm that developed the notorious Pegasus malware.

This zero-click cyberattack was launched against thousands of victims across the world, including Apple devices.

Up to date, some of its traces are still found on the internet.

NSO Group Spyware

Note that the NSO attacks might be a lot worse than just malicious codes.

According to Gary Millers, a cybersecurity professional who previously served as vice president at network firm Mobileum, NSO representatives had even resorted to underhanded tactics, per Gizmodo.

Miller said that during a 2017 conference call between Mobileum and NSO, the spyware executives asked for access to SS7, which is an insecure networking protocol that could be exploited for covert surveillance on unsuspecting phone users.

When asked how the transaction would work, NSO co-founder Omri Lavie responded to Mobileum officials "we drop bags of cash at your office."

To emphasize, the SS7 is reportedly a vector exploited by hackers for shady surveillance. It could be used to tap into phone calls and even track the devices.

According to Gizmodo, the Saudi and Chinese governments have often encountered this dangerous program.

It is often used to hack into mobile networks.

Read Also: Security Researchers Warn About DazzleSpy Mac Malware That Can Spy on Users

NSO Group Software Issues

Miller did not elaborate if the transaction had succeeded or not. He also failed to mention if this issue was related to his departure from the company.

Miller claimed he reported the situation to the FBI via online tip back in 2017.

Unfortunately, he never received a response. Miller then resubmitted his accusations in 2021, amidst the DOJ investigation on NSO.

Miller said he submitted his claims directly to the Justice Department for investigations.

He also gave a copy to The Federal Communications Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, note that in response to Miller's claim, the NSO representative said they have "never done any business with" Mobileum.

NSO also emphasized they "(do) not do business using cash as a form of payment."

Mobileum also disavowed any relations to the spyware vendor.

Their top executive, Bobby Srinivasan, explained that "Mobileum does not have - and has never had - any business relationship with NSO Group,"

The investigations are still ongoing, so it's hard to determine which party is answering truthfully about the matter.

For now, the FBI and DOJ are carefully looking into the matter.

Fans interested in the progress of this investigation are recommended to watch out for updates, which can drop at any time this week.

Hopefully, officials can put an end to all these spyware attacks.



