John Roberts is Battling Heart Issues, Says He is Battery Powered with Pacemaker

FOX News anchor John Roberts is finally back to America Reports on Wednesday. However, Roberts reveals that he is now "battery-powered" with a pacemaker. This is an artificial device responsible for stimulating his heart muscles and regulating its contractions.

John Roberts is a longtime news anchor and print reporter who joined Fox News in 2011. He also co-anchors with Sandra on America Reports on weekdays. Lastly, Roberts is the chief White House correspondent for Donald Trump's presidency. This implies that most Americans who watch the news might have seen Robert's face at least once.

John Roberts: Fox News TV Anchor

According to The Sun, Roberts had mysteriously disappeared last week. Roberts recently revealed that he had been busy battling health problems at that time.

Roberts said "for folks at home who didn't know, this time last week I left our show and immediately went into the hospital. I had not been feeling well for a while... still (feeling) maybe 75 percent, but hope to be 100 percent soon. I'm battery-powered now, so just give me a little pink drum and I'll be banging that around."

Note that his "battery-powered" comment is actually a direct reference to the pacemaker currently implanted on his chest.

John Roberts Heart Problems

Roberts speculated that his current health problems are linked to his years of smoking. It is also worth mentioning that he already experienced other heart issues in 2018. Back then, doctors had to implant artificial tubes in Robert's heart to increase his blood flow, per TVnewser.

Robert tweets on Wednesday that one of the stents had collapsed. Doctors discovered this issue by using "a tiny ultrasound inside Roberts' coronary artery." Doctors had repaired the blocked stent, but they also decided to put a pacemaker to oversee Roberts' heart performance.

An amazing advance:Dr. Batchelor at @InovaHealth used a tiny ultrasound inside my coronary artery. It discovered the existing stent that had closed up hadn’t been fully expanded when it was first put in. Standard angiography wouldn’t pick that up. Advice to folks facing the same — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) February 2, 2022

According to Roberts, a standard angiography "wouldn't pick up" the blocked stent. So he recommends others who might be in the same situation as him to try the ultrasound option instead. Roberts also tweeted his recovery on Wednesday. His "battery-powered" comment came up again with the hashtag #EnergizerBunny.



Lastly, Robert gave his profound thanks to the teams who are presumably involved in his recovery. He mentions Inova Health together with "Dr. Haddad, Dr. Tehrani, Dr. Batchelor, Dr. Atwater, and the whole care team."

A huge shout out to the team at @InovaHealth Fairfax who identified and repaired a blocked stent, and put a pacemaker in a heart that had been ridden hard and put away wet one too many times. Dr. Haddad, Dr. Tehrani, Dr. Batchelor, Dr. Atwater and the whole care team. Thank you! — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 29, 2022

John Roberts Recovery Plan

According to The Sun, Roberts is now planning his recovery regime. Roberts said he'll make a priority to "eat well and live a healthy lifestyle." He also said, "staying healthy and fit is important to me on a number of levels. I like how I feel when my clothes don't feel like I am bursting out of them. I also have a lot more energy."

Fans interested in his condition are recommended to follow his Twitter page and watch out for more updates.



