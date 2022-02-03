Super Bowl 'No Drone Zone,' Violator Will Be Fined $30,000: 4 Safe Places To Fly Drones in California

Bad news for drone owners!

Tha FAA announced that the SoFi stadium, where this year's Super Bowl will be held, is a "No Drone Zone" indicating that violators will be fined $30,000.

However, there are four safe places to fly drones in California.

FAA: Super Bowl 'No Drone Zone,' Violators Will Be Fined

In the recent Federal Aviation Administration announcement, they declared SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a "No Drone Zone" for this year's Super Bowl prohibiting drones up to 18,000 feet in altitude within a 30-nautical-mile radius of the stadium.

Additionally, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be effective on Feb. 13 from 2:30 p.m. up to 8:00 p.m. PST.

Drones will also be forbidden within one nautical mile and up to 3,000 feet in altitude around SoFi Stadium starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13 until the TFR for the game starts.

Moreover, the drone operators who enter the TFRs without permission are at risk having their drones confiscated, facing civil penalties of more than $30,000, and maybe even criminal charges.

The Super Bowl flight FAA advisory also emphasized that if the drone was considered to represent a credible safety or security hazard to protected individuals, facilities, or assets, the government may destroy this too.

This is all part of a detailed FAA safety plan that goes into action during the Super Bowl.

Drones are becoming more adept of taking airborne films and images, but pilots may find it difficult to determine who are allowed to fly them and when, per CNET.

In relation to this, the B4UFLY app can tell drone enthusiast if they are allowed to fly somewhere, while the Aloft app can let them obtain authorization for locations that require it using a mechanism known as Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC).

However, for those who do not have access to these apps, Pilot Institute shared five best places to fly drones in California.

4 Safe Places To Fly Drones in California

4. MacArthur Park

MacArthur Park (previously Westlake Park) is a park in the Los Angeles district of Westlake.

Drone pilots like this location because of the unrestricted airspace and the beautiful reflection of the Los Angeles cityscape in the lake.

Drone users are advised to fly with extreme caution because this park is a popular hangout for anglers and families.

For the airspace, it is marked as Class G (uncontrolled).

3. Terranea Bluff Top Park

Drone pilots who enjoy rugged seascapes will enjoy Terranea Bluff Top Park.

The 67-foot Point Vicente Lighthouse, located on a 130-foot bluff, is also near by. This is a great place to fly drones, but it is much better for those interested in aerial filming.

The stunning sunsets over the wide Pacific Ocean views reward pilots with spectacular flights.

2. Silver Lake Meadows

Silver Lake Meadows contaisn a vast green field, which is covered with native vegetation, giving way to a distant mountainous backdrop.

Sunsets over the hills, as well as long shadows, provide drone photographers with interesting moments and film.

1. River Walk Park

River Walk Park is located on the west bank of the Sacramento River.

This park is ideal for drone photographers who enjoy filming and photographing cityscapes.

The magnificent Sacramento skyline, including views of Old Sacramento, are one-of-a-kind spectacles that can't be seen anywhere else.

Aerial photographers will also like the wide-open landscapes and gorgeous bridges.

