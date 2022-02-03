LibreOffice Increases Compatibility with Microsoft Office Due To Updated Version 7.3

After six months since the release of LibreOffice 7.2, version 7.3 is now available, bringing faster and more accurate file importing and rendering, as well as better interoperability with Microsoft Office applications.

The new version is the most recent "fresh" version available.

Additionally, the Document Foundation offers a "still" edition, which is based on a previous but more thoroughly tested release; the most recent version available is 7.1.8.

Although the differences are not that significant, they should be noted that these are point releases, and as such, should not be expected to bring about significant changes.

Microsoft and LibreOffice Compatibility

In addition to improved support for importing Microsoft Office documents, it includes many minor enhancements in diagrams, charts, hyperlink support, and a variety of other features.

If users are a heavy user of Microsoft's Office suite, LibreOffice is probably not for you; however, if you are like the majority of us and only scratch the surface of what it can do, you will most likely be satisfied with LibreOffice.

According to The Register, users who prefer the "fluent" interface found in modern Microsoft products can switch between the traditional layout, which includes a text-based menu bar and multiple repositionable toolbars, and the more modern tabbed, multi-row ribbon.

It also enables a single, merged toolbar that is pinned to the top of the screen, as well as a sidebar, among other features, so there should be something for everyone.

Even if you dislike the ribbon, the option of using a classic user interface in LibreOffice is an important advantage over competitors like OnlyOffice 7 and WPS Office, which do not offer this feature.

Changes and NewFeatures in LibreOffice

The interoperability of LibreOffice 7.3 with Microsoft Office was a major development priority for the project during development.

Improvements have been made in three areas with the current release:

Updates to existing functionality, such as the tracking of changes in tables and other elements, are supported as well. When opening some Office files in LibreOffice, there is a noticeable improvement in performance. Improvements to the import and export filters.

Here are some of the new features, according to gHacks.

Enhanced management of monitored deletions and insertions of tables and table rows, as well as improvements to basic table changing tracking functionality (e.g., tracking the insertion of empty table rows), are all included.

The movement of tracked text is indicated by a green background with double strikethroughs or underlines to aid in the reviewing process.

Other enhancements to change monitoring include the ability to track changes in paragraph style.

Improved PDF export performance for documents with complicated layouts.

LibreOffice Community

Several enhancements have been made to the open source productivity suite LibreOffice 7.3 Community, which has been released recently.

These include improvements for users switching from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice, as well as improvements for users exchanging documents.

iTWire reported that a number of improvements are included, including improved interoperability in the handling of change tracking in tables and when text has been moved, faster opening of large docx and xlsx files, faster rendering of some complex documents, increased rendering speed, and improved import/export of docx/xlsx/ppptx files.

The Help system in LibreOffice has been updated, with special emphasis paid to the needs of individuals who are transitioning from Microsoft Office.

In addition, the Calc functions help pages have been revised, and the ScriptForge scripting library help pages have been redone.

Charts, popup menus, printing, and PDF export are all features that have been added to the ScriptForge libraries itself.

The syntax and behavior of all of the services are the same for both Python and Basic code.

