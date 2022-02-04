WhatsApp Scam Raked Thousand Of Pounds From Welsh Victims: Here are Ways to Avoid Being a Victim

A WhatsApp scam has just raked thousands of pounds from Welsh victims, mostly women with adult sons or daughters.

Based on the victims' narratives, the scams started with unknown numbers popping up on their mobile phones.

Thinking the messages were really from their loved ones, the victims continued to respond until they got to the point that they gave away thousands of money to the fraudsters.

Many of the scams start with common messages that a mother would receive, such as a heads up that their son or daughter has got a new number and that they have to save it and delete the old one.

Also called con artists, these types of scammers act like they are very concerned for the victims.

Victims' Narratives

According to BBCNews, a woman from Denbighshire lost £2,100 from a scammer who played to be her "daughter." At first, she got a message asking her to save the new and temporary number of her "daughter" because her phone crashed.

As the seemingly "genuine" conversation continued, this "daughter" of the victim then asked her to pay her bills as the new phone she was using did not have online banking.

She was even promised that the amount would be repaid the next morning.

Without knowing it was a scam, the woman then paid the "bill" amounting to £2,100. What is more saddening is that the woman just borrowed £1800 from her partner.

The next morning, the woman "burst into tears" as she found out she was scammed.

Aside from this, BBC said another woman has also encountered a similar scam. Based on her narrative, the scammer also acted like she was "her daughter."

The woman said there were many similarities that led her to believe the person messaging her was really her daughter.

The scammer asked the victim to lend some money so she can pay her bills. Because there was also a time before where the real daughter asked the victim for financial help, she thought it was genuine.

The victim transferred £4,800; but, luckily, the money bounced back as the bank had already closed the scammer's account.

Tips To Avoid Being A Victim

According to Federal Trade Commission, there are fours signs that something is a scam.

They're pretending to be from an organization you know. Oftentimes, they also pretend to be someone you know like a family member or relative. They present a problem or issue that needs to be fixed. Similarly, scams on websites show you that you'll get a prize from it, which will lead you to another site where you'll be asked to provide your information (usually banking info). They pressure you to act immediately. The con artist creates a sense of urgency and tries to persuade or compel you to pay immediately (this is almost always the case). They use language such as "hurry up, a prize is waiting!" and "need help on this, ASAP". They instruct you to pay in a specific way. They frequently demand that you pay using a money transfer service or by placing money on a gift card and then providing them the number on the back.

Helpful Tips

Scams keep evolving. They change their schemes from time to time. Here are some tips to remember to avoid these scams.

1. If you receive a message from someone requesting money, make sure the number is correct first. You may try contacting their old number to check. If the user said their are one of your friends or acquaintances and requests money, you should be suspicious at the very least.

2. Make an attempt to call the person who is requesting money.

3. Resist the need to act right away. Keep your cool and think logically. Legitimate companies will give you time to consider your options. Anyone who tries to persuade you to pay money or provide personal information is a con artist.

4. Be aware of how con artists instruct you to pay. Never pay someone who insists on a gift card or a money transfer service as a method of payment.

For more helpful information about WhatsApp scams, you may also visit their FAQ page.

