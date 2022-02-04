'Sims 4' Leak Shows A New Wedding-Themed Game Pack: Release Date, Contents [Full Details]

Following the release of Carnaval Streetwear kits, the new "Sims 4" leak appears to include a wedding-themed game pack, which will also include a new map named Tartosa.

'Sims 4' Leak Reveals A New Wedding-Themed Game Pack

Previously, "The Sims 4" added a Carnaval Streetwear kit for everyone to enjoy, which includes 26 clothing and accessory pieces for both male and female adult Sims. Unfortunately, there is no content in the kit for children or toddlers.

The Xbox Hub added that the Carnaval Streetwear Kit's designs, styles, and colors personifies Pabllo's feeling of freedom and pleasure. Through dynamic clothes, cosmetics, and accessories for all Sims, this new content allows Simmers to embrace the confidence and inventiveness of one of the world's largest cultural events.

Following its release, a new leak appears to have given detailed information on the life sim's previously teased new wedding-themed Game Pack, per EuroGamer.

When EA teased its impending "Sims 4" content plans for the first three months of 2022, it aroused suspicions that a new wedding-themed pack might be on the way. The announcement promised a game pack that throws a party for love.

Cheers to the moments worth celebrating! 🎉🎊 And there's a bunch to unwrap! ✨🎁 #SimthingtoCelebrate pic.twitter.com/JjUoWKtKXr — The Sims (@TheSims) January 5, 2022

This "Sims 4" leak announcement on Twitter seems to have verified fans' instant thoughts.

Read Also: 'Sims 4' Update: Game to Break Gender Stereotypes

'Sims 4' New Wedding-Themed Game Pack: Contents

To further emphasize the "Sims 4" wedding-themed game pack, Twitter user @lunar_britney provided four photographs of the new Game Pack, allegedly named "Sim 4: My Wedding Stories," along with a translated version of the DLC's description, claiming he discovered them in a very dark area last night.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories. Found them in a very dark corner last night. Happy Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/TqVsgIVbGB — Britney Lunar 🌙 (@lunar_britney) February 4, 2022

In the said acquired translation, My Wedding Stories, which reportedly contains a new environment called Tartosa, will enable Sims 4 players the ability to customize every part of the matrimonial process, "from the wedding request to the reception."

Following a successful wedding proposal, players will apparently need to complete several preparations and rituals, like selecting the Sims of honour, hosting an engagement dinner and wedding rehearsal, and even making the most of "the last night without a spouse." They'll also have to make a lot of decisions leading up to the big day, such as choosing wedding gowns, flowers and decorations, organizing a menu, and so on.

Then, when it comes to the main event, players can supposedly live out the entire day, starting with the pre-wedding pre-amble, entertaining the family at home, or jumping right into the ceremony to "exchange vows, alliances, and kisses." After that, the true celebration can begin at the reception, with cake cutting, speeches, and dancing.

A image representing a wedding shot with two women in the foreground, a large number of guests, and an arch in the backdrop is also included as a cover image, per Screenrant. The beach is where the wedding will be held.

Other screenshots show in-game footage from the weddings, which includes standard elements such as a walk down the aisle, guests, bridesmaids, children, groomsmen, and more. A photo from the wedding reception shows sims having a good time, eating, drinking, and speaking with one another.

On the other hand, the bride clearly shows that she has a short veil covering only half of her face. With that, nemerous simmers are hoping that the game pack would include a longer veil option, while others also hope for more ring options.

As of writing, the "Sims 4" leak has more than 200 likes.

'Sims 4: My Wedding Stories' Release Date

Eurogamer reported that Aggiornamenti Lumia, the company behind the poster, confirms the title My Wedding Stories, even stating that the Game Pack will be released on February 17th.



Related Article: 'The Sims 4' DLC Update: Jasmine Holiday Is Back