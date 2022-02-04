NASA Astronauts To Call Students From Space: Here's On How To Watch The Earth-To-Space Call

NASA astronauts plans to call students from Indiana, Texas, and Virginia to answer all of their pre-recorded space-related questions.

The said Earth-to-space call can be witnessed from all over the country through NASA television, the NASA app, and through the website of the space agency.

NASA Astronauts To Call Students From International Space Station

In the recent blog post of NASA, astronauts aboard the International Space Station will speak to students from across the country three times. The said dates are Monday, Feb. 7, Wednesday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 11.

To further emphasize, on Monday Feb. 7 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, NASA astronaut Kayla Barron will respond to pre-recorded video questions from students in grades K-6 at North Decatur Elementary in rural Indiana. The downlink concludes a unit of space-themed STEM coursework at the school, providing pupils with real-world examples of why science, technology, engineering, and math skills are valuable.

Moreover, on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 1:15 p.m. EST, NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Mark Vande Hei will respond to prerecorded video questions from students at Houston's Worthing Early College High School. The downlink is part of the school's Earth science lesson, "Sunnyside Goes Intergalactic," which encourages students to practice sustainability.

Read Also: James Webb Space Telescope Alignment Has Begun: Process Expected to Take 3 Months

Meanwhile on Friday, Feb. 11 at 1:10 p.m. EST, Vande Hei will answer prerecorded video concerns from Virginia Western Community College students in Roanoke, Virginia. The event is part of a larger effort to encourage students to include space into their studies and daily lives. It will emphasize local internships, transfer possibilities, scholarships, and outreach activities, and will be sponsored by a collaboration integrating regional industry and academic institutions.

This Earth-to-space call will be held virtually.

Through this Earth-to-space call, students can communicate directly with astronauts on the International Space Station, providing them with unique, authentic experiences that will improve their learning, performance, and enthusiasm in science, technology, engineering, and math. The Near Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS) allow astronauts living on the orbiting laboratory to speak with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day.

How To Watch The Earth-To-Space Call

For those curious to know how to watch this encounter, the space agency shared three ways to witness the Earth-to-space call.

The said ways are through NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

In the NASA app includes over 19,000 space photos, movies on-demand, NASA Television, the Solar System Exploration feature, podcasts, news & feature stories, ISS observation opportunities and tracking, mission information, all the latest tweets, Third Rock Radio, and more.

Amusingly, it is available for download for free for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Kindle Fire, Fire TV, and Roku.

NASA Television can be viewed on televisions, computers, and mobile devices through a number of platforms. Closed captions are available for the majority of NASA Television content, including live events. To know more, head to this link.

During Expedition 66, crew members will undertake experiments that may aid in the discovery of novel antibacterial materials that could be employed in the development of future spacecraft. On the station's oxygen generation system, new hydrogen sensors will be tested to see how stable they are over time.

In addition, astronauts will manufacture optical fibers in microgravity and contribute to studies targeted at increasing astronauts' risk assessment for infectious diseases.



Related Article: NASA Approves Axiom Space's First Private Astronaut Mission, Uses Single Human Spaceflight Engineering