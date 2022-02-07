NASA Perseverance Rover Captures Photo of Odd-Looking Rock: 3 Other Unusual Photos Captured by the Mars Rover

The Perseverance Rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) captured an odd-looking rock, which people have claimed to be a proof of extraterrestrial life.

This is not the first time that the Mars rover has captured unusual photographs of its discoveries.

NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures Photo of Odd-Looking Rock

NASA's Perseverance Rover has captured photos of numerous objects it has found on Mars, including rocks, regolith materials, and the like. Some of these objects, quite interestingly, have come in the oddest of shapes and figures.

Several of these observations of the Martian rover has captured the attention of the public, but it is worth noting that these sightings are just rocks and not signs of extraterrestrial life like some may claim.

For instance, CNET has reported that an UFO-focused site owner, Scott Waring, higlighted that the photo captured by NASA's Mars rover showed a flat rock with a mysterious shape on top of it.

It was then suggested that this image was a proof of extraterrestrial life. Waring has also even claimed that he saw an individual in a dark suit reclining and watching the rover.

Despite the claims of Waring, it should be noted that Mars is a harshly hostile environment, and scientists have yet to find signs of ancient microbial life there.

The image has been posted on Gigapan, which can be viewed by clicking this link.

As we all know, this planet is the fourth planet in the Solar system. It has often been described as a desert-like globe that is frigid and sandy with an incredibly thin atmosphere, per NASA.

Just like our planet, Mars also has its own seasons, polar ice caps, canyons, dead volcanoes, and other indications that it was once a far more active.

Mars is also the most explored planet among the other existing planets. Additionally, it is the only planet where we've dispatched rovers to study the alien surface. The said rovers are Curiosity and Perseverance, one lander InSight, and one helicopter Ingenuity.

Since these rovers were released to the Martian environment, it captured numerous interesting photos.

3 Other Unusual Photos Captured by Mars Rover

3. Face On Mars

Gizmodo listed numerous weird photos captured by the NASA Mars Rover, including an what seemed to lool like an unusual human face.

The Face on Mars in the Cydonia region was recorded by NASA's Viking 1 spacecraft in 1976, and it became one of the most famous illusions.

The Face on Mars



Image Credit: NASA, Viking 1 Orbiter pic.twitter.com/AZiqmUqPIK — Astrophotography (@astrophotosnap) July 5, 2021

According to the space agency, this is a large rock formation mimicking a human head which was created by shadows providing the illusion of eyes, nose, and mouth. Following images of the feature revealed it to be a mesa, or a plain flat-topped hill.

The Face on Mars is today regarded as a famous example of pareidolia, which is a psychological phenomena where we project familiar faces and objects onto lifeless and banal objects.

2. Light On Mars

Last 2016, NASA Curiosity captured a mysterious light coming from the Kimberley Waypoint in Gale Crater. This photo led to a wild hypotheses like an alien species residing beneath its surface.

NASA's Curiosity rover captured light on Mars, but no aliens (yet): http://t.co/hCJmKy36bG pic.twitter.com/M2HHnOZd6b — Forbes (@Forbes) April 8, 2014

However, Gizmodo explained that the spark of light was most likely formed by a cosmic ray, which caused a visual artifact on the shot.

1. Gold Mineral

During NASA Curiosity's examination on an outcrop Vera Rubin Ridge, the rover accidentally found a gleaming rock which appears to look like a gold mineral.

Do you have a favorite image of Mars? Here’s one favorite among my team. A geology gold mine of rock layers with lots of signs that water was once here. Details: https://t.co/MR42TXXUfF



Public favorites: https://t.co/jQbq9rXW53

Vote for your own: https://t.co/L6lhCNdqWq pic.twitter.com/CA6JoQ28en — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) June 22, 2021

Curiosity has already witnessed comparable events, including a huge metal meteorite in 2015 and a minor meteorite identical to this one in 2016.

