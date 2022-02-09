4K TVs for Super Bowl and Sports Show Watching: Here are the 5 Best Deals Available Now

Picking the best 4K TV for sports shows is not a walk in the park. Its graphics need to be high enough to keep track of athletes with lightning-fast reflexes. It also needs good audio quality and other similar features. Fortunately, there are a few available deals to choose from.

A few exciting sports shows are scheduled to drop later this year. Many fans are probably anticipating Sports Bowl 2022, Winter Olympics, NBA Finals, and more. This is why it is important to pick the best sports TV available in the market.

How to Pick the Best Sports TV for Super Bowl

The Hollywood Reporter provided a few tips to help fans pick the best TV. These reminders should also be useful for finding other electronics like gaming and home theater TV.

First fans must decide if they want a QLED or OLED TV. For reference, QLED stands for "quantum dot LED TV," which means its technology is still based on liquid crystal display (LCD). On the flip side, OLED stands for "organic light-emitting diode," which lights up individual pixels. Note that there is no "better" choice, and this decision ultimately comes down to user preference.

After deciding on the display, customers should watch out for the TV's refresh and frame rate. Refresh rate stands for the speed an image loads during display, and frame rate is the number of individual frames displayed at a time. Fans are recommended to choose TVs with a minimum of 60 frame rates per second (fps).

Lastly, fans are advised to prepare their audio system. Some TVs equipped with Dolby Atmos might suffice for an entertaining sports show. However, to maximize the experience, users can invest in a soundbar that they could mount on the TV or room.

Best 4k TV Deals Available

Sources from TechRadar listed some of the best deals available for 4K TVs. Note that the product will only go on sale while supplies still last, so interested buyers are recommended to buy as soon as possible.

Amazon Fire Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV - features a budget-friendly price of $420. Although it is on the smaller side, its performance helps it keep up with the premium variants.

Hisense ULED 4K U9DG 75″ QLED TV - features a gigantic 75-inch LED display. Supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This TV retails at $2000.

LG C1 OLED TV - features 4K UHD, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision HQ. It also has Dolby Atmos, 5.1 channel support. This TV retails at $1,300.

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED TV - features a unique "object tracking sound pro" function and fully supports voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, and Google Assistant. This TV retails at $1,100

Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K Smart TV - features bright and bold colors paired up with Acoustic Surface Audio+. This TV retails at $1,999.99



