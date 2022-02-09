iOS 15 Bug Records Interactions With Siri: Apple Says They Deleted The Recordings

Apple has released iOS 15.4 beta to address the iOS 15 bug that records interactions with Siri app.

In line with this, the Cupertino-based technology company also introduced new features to watch out for including 37 emojis and 14 characters.

iOS 15 Bug Records Interaction With Siri

According to 9to5Mac, because of privacy issues, Apple added an extra option last 2019 that allowed customers to opt out of transmitting their Siri recordings with Apple.

While this option is still present on iOS 15, it appears that this feature must be updated.

In relation to this, ZDNet reported that after installing iOS 15.4 (currently in beta), iPhone users will be asked whether users want to assist Apple enhance Siri and dictation by permitting the tech giant to evaluate recordings of voice interactions.

When users choose to opt out, Apple will not record and share users speech conversations with Siri or the voice dictation function on the iPhone.

Despite the benefit it brings, the tech giant recently discovered a glitch in iOS 15 that allowed certain users who had recently disabled the setting restored it. In other words, rather than being destroyed, recordings were saved for certain users who had disabled the feature.

In addition to this, the Cupertino-based technology company pointed out through ZDNet that they have disabled the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for many Siri users with iOS 15.2 to solve the issue introduced with iOS 15. Moreover, a small number of devices were mistakenly activated the said feature due to this bug.

Upon discovering the bug, Apple stopped evaluating the recorded audio and clarified that they are removing it from all impacted devices.

For those who do not know, the beta version of iOS 15.4 now have its second version which includes the patch for the said bug.

iOS 15.4 Update We Know So Far

Macrumors reported that after installing the appropriate configuration on an iPhone or iPad, beta participants may now download iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 through the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air.

With that, Apple noted through Macrumors that the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro may not be able to upgrade to iPadOS 15.4 beta 2 through IPSW, a problem that will be fixed in a upcoming version.

The release of iOS 15, iOS and iPadOS 15.4 include some of the most significant alterations that are seen in an update.

To provide further details, Face ID may now be used while wearing a face mask on iPhone 12 and 13 models, without using Apple Watch require for verification. This works similarly to Face ID, except the fact that it scans the region surrounding the eyes.

Meanwhile, the iPadOS 15.4 will offer the long-awaited Universal Control functionality to the iPad.

Universal Control, when used with a Mac running macOS Monterey 12.3, lets users control numerous Macs and iPads with a single cursor and keyboard. This is a feature that works effortlessly when the updates are installed on both device.

The Universal Control can definitely work as a second screen.

Apart from these, the update will also include 37 emojis and 14 characters to choose from such as melting face, biting lip, heart hands, bubbles, beans, face with diagonal mouth, palm up hand, eggs, troll, low battery, coral, lotus, and more.

