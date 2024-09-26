Apple ‘HomeAccessory’ Rumors Speculate on HomePod with iPad-Like Display, Powered by A18

New rumors about the alleged Apple HomePod with an iPad-like display on top is now refering to it as the "HomeAccessory." It has been reported that while it was previously speculated that the HomeAccessory will feature an iPad-like device atop it, Apple will instead opt for a square display.

In addition, the latest chipset for the iPhone 16 base series, the A18, will reportedly be the SoC that will power this smart home device.

New Rumors About the Apple HomeAccessory

A new report by 9to5Mac has revealed that a new unnamed but allegedly reliable source shared new details about Apple's development of the HomeAccessory with its most important component already named. The new HomeAccessory will be powered by the current smartphone chipset of the company, the A18, and it is also known for having the capability to run artificial intelligence (AI).

This new rumor, should it prove to be accurate, gives an idea about how advanced the device will be. It should be noted that its release date is nearing, while the A18 has just been released in the first week of September.

The HomeAccessory can reportedly carry out different tasks for users, including FaceTime video calling through its built-in camera, detecting hand gestures for a hands-free experience, Personal Requests, and more.

HomePod with iPad-Like Display: When is it Coming?

In addition to its new capabilities, the new HomeAccessory is said to fuse two of Apple's technologies, namely the HomePod body and speaker, as well as an iPad-like touchscreen display. However, a recent report has claimed that it will steer away from the iPad as a rectangular device as it will be closer to a "square" shaped display.

According to the report, sources have claimed that the HomeAccessory will be available by Spring 2025.

Apple's Focus on Smart Home Technology

Apple's smart home developments may not be as massive as other big tech companies, but the company still has something to offer to cater to smart home-related needs. First, Apple is among the many tech companies that offered support for the smart home connectivity standard known as Matter, and it also includes support for IoT devices.

Speculations behind Apple's foray into smart home focuses on plans to offer new displays that can aid in this experience, as well as a "low-end" iPad which will focus more on being a home hub. In addition, it has also been revealed that Apple is planning to revamp its Apple TV set-top box-like device that will bring an enhanced smart home experience.