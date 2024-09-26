Google’s NotebookLM Now Accepts Audio Files, YouTube Videos to Analyze, Summarize Using its AI

Google is adding to what the NotebookLM can offer to users through its latest features, and it can now accept new formats like audio files and YouTube video uploads. This particular platform is known for being the "research assistant" powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that can be used to simplify review or study processes as it leverages on Google's language model.

The platform has also introduced Audio Overviews this September, which can help users create a podcast that the AI can also voice.

Google's NotebookLM Now Accepts Audio Files, YouTube Videos

The NotebookLM platform now accepts two more sources for its input, and through this, users may take advantage of its latest capabilities as it can run audio files and YouTube video links. For audio, NotebookLM can accept common file types like MP3 or WAV, and using a YouTube video link is as easy as copy-pasting it to the platform's field.

It still has a source limit of up to 50 for now, and the other file format allows a user to upload Markdown, PDF, or TXT files, as well as paste text directly. Additionally, Google's integration of its Workspace as a source allows content from Docs, Slides, and Websites to be used for its note-taking capabilities.

NotebookLM can Analyze, Summarize Notes and Recordings

The new sources for NotebookLM will be processed like previous ones as it can analyze recordings or videos and choose the key points that will be beneficial to a study or one's tasks. It can also summarize an entire lecture for a user, as well as focus on insights detected from the source.

Additionally, NotebookLM can transform one's handwritten or typewritten notes into guides or reviewers when needed. It should also be noted that Audio Overview is part of NotebookLM.

Google's Suite of Artificial Intelligence

The first generative AI from Google is known as the "Bard," and this first-generation AI delivered its iconic LLM, which has been the foundation of its development until it crossed over to the more advanced tech. Before 2023 ended, Google unveiled and launched the Gemini AI, and it delivered the first multimodal AI, which can accept different kinds of input and now powers most of its AI suite.

Google shared its AI to its Workspace suite, which delivered the generative capabilities to the likes of Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. It also offers a way to summarize content, especially for Gmail conversations that already run long. This has proven to be one of the top AI integrations to everyday apps that people use.

More recently, Google integrated its AI capabilities into its smartphone lineup, making it more accessible for users to enjoy natively on the Android operating system. Instead of relying on Gemini to summarize certain types of content for users, Google is offering a more focused platform that is dedicated to research and studies.