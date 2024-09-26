'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater' New Trailer Gives a Deeper Look—Is There a Release Date?

Konami has shared a new trailer for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which showcases more of the stunning developments for the game. The game is on its way to give fans and gamers a chance to relive the iconic third installment of the Metal Gear Solid franchise, and the trailer also gives a closer look at the characters of the game.

Despite the ramping marketing by Konami for this upcoming game, the company has yet to share a release date for the anticipated remake.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets a New Trailer

A new trailer from Konami for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has dropped, and it gives a deeper look at the upcoming game that has been heavily anticipated by the gaming community for many months now. While the previous trailer gave the world a significant introduction to what the remake would be about, the new trailer focuses more on the intricate details of the game.

Specifically, it highlights the iconic characters expected for the game, such as Colonel Volgin, Revolver Ocelot, and The Boss.

Additionally, the game's second trailer also shines the spotlight on Eva, a character likewise anticipated to be part of the game.

Konami Has Yet to Confirm a Release Date for the Remake

Users in the comments section have called trailers for the game "torture" as Konami has remained mum about the game's actual release date. As of press time, the company has yet to confirm when Metal Gear Solid 3's remake will make its way to modern gaming consoles and the PC.

There have been different claims behind its release, particularly as a leak from GameStop claimed that it is coming by November. However, other reports have contradicted this and said that the game will drop in 2025.

Konami's Metal Gear Solid Franchise

Konami's development of the Metal Gear Solid franchise has been installed as of late as there have been no new game releases created by the company to expand the series. The last mainline entry to the stealth-action genre series was released in 2015 and given the title Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

This title is famously known as the last game that that involved its iconic director, Hideo Kojima.

Still, there are massive plans from Konami in regards to the future growth of the franchise as it is still looking to develop games, especially in the form of its many remasters and remakes. Additionally, there are also plans for a Metal Gear Solid movie that is reportedly already in the works. Actor Oscar Isaac has previously expressed his interest in playing the renowned protagonist, Solid Snake.