PlayStation Cancels PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Preorders for Fans—Here Are Possible Reasons

Many fans have successfully checked out and purchased their new PlayStation 5 Pro units as part of the 30th anniversary limited edition bundles, whose preorders were initially started. However, they have since woken up to terrible news that their orders have been canceled.

Several users have noticed that PlayStation had sent them an email regarding their orders being canceled, but it was reportedly unclear as the company did not explain why.

The preorders for Sony's PlayStation 30th Anniversary collection also saw a rowdy process as many fans went to the direct platform hoping to buy the limited PS5 Pro commemorative release.

PlayStation Cancels PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Preorders For Some Fans

ComicBook Gaming has reported that many users were recently notified via emails that their PS5 Pro PlayStation 30th Anniversary bundle purchase was canceled. Many claim that when Sony opened the preorder period for its 30th Anniversary, users flocked in large numbers to trye and buy the limited-edition PS5 Pro in the retro console covers.

What made it more special is Sony only created 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro bundle, and instead of its regular $699.99 price, it priced at a whopping $999.99.

While there have been no reports of PlayStation's direct website crashing during this preorder phase, users have claimed that the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle immediately sold out.

Here are Possible Reasons Why PlayStation Canceled Your Order

Redditors shared their insights and the experiences they had, especially those who were able to successfully snag a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle for themselves. Users who replied to the thread slammed PlayStation's customer service team for not being helpful when asked why their orders were canceled.

The said email was not a scam, according to many customers. They shared that when they logged in to their PlayStation account, it was indeed canceled.

Others who were able to contact PlayStation Support claimed that they did not know what caused this issue. Users who received the email claimed that it was because of payment issues, including "not working" notices and "fraud cancelation."

PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Offers For Gamers

Sony has been gearing up for a massive 2024, which is also the year that its beloved PlayStation turns 30. A few weeks back, the company got fans excitement over massive announcements they had in store. It was also during this time that the PS5 Pro was first leaked by none other than PlayStation themselves, showing an unknown console right in the middle of its anniversary poster.

Weeks later, Sony eventually unveiled its 30th Anniversary offers. The initial leak of the PS5 Pro's PlayStation 30th Anniversary bundle shocked the world because of its whopping near-$1,000 pricing as it is twice as much as the base PS5 console and the Slim version.

Despite all of these, many were still interested to buy the commemorative bundle even if it cost them $1,000, only to find out that their orders were being canceled.