Tesla Cybertruck Receives Supervised FSD Rollout via Latest Version Update

The wait is finally over for Cybertruck owners as Tesla is now rolling out the Full-Self Driving (FSD) technology to users who availed of its bundle that includes the autonomous driving technology. As of writing, only several users have reported that they got the FSD via the latest update rolled out to their Cybertrucks.

FSD is reportedly in a beta testing phase, and the version that owners will receive is a supervised version of it.

Tesla Cybertruck May Now Enjoy Supervised FSD

Tesla previously claimed on its roadmap shared via X that Cybertruck's FSD is lined up for a September 2024 rollout, and it has pulled through just as the month was aboout to end. Cybertruck owners are now attesting that the latest update, which is version 2024.32.20, is now rolling out a supervised FSD.

In the Cybertruck Owners forum, a video has been shared of a user's their first drive, which already utilizes the FSD. The video likewise shows how the tech navigated the streets without human intervention.

Tesla FSD's Latest Version is Now in Beta for Cybertruck

Under the release notes from Tesla, FSD (Supervised) will still require drivers or other users to keep their attention on what is happening while the driver assist system is engaged. Tesla noted that while the FSD (Supervised) can drive to a set destination, switch lanes, follow speed profiles, and park itself, "it does not make your vehicle autonomous."

For now, it will be available under a beta testing phase for Cybertruck EVs despite Tesla previously rolling out the regular release version for its other electric cars.

Tesla's Cybertruck and FSD

Tesla saw a massive delay in delivering the Cybertruck to its customers, particularly as it saw several production issues which only in the second half of 2023. Despite this, Tesla's production of the Cybertruck also saw a fast turnover as some of those who pre-ordered the EV received it during the 2023 holiday season.

Many expected that Tesla will ship the FSD alongside the Cybertruck as it has been one of the promised technologies for its electric vehicles, even with the additional purchase and its subscription-based access. However, this was has not been the case for Cybertruck owners as they awaited the FSD to arrive. Owners were eventually updated early in September that it would be rolled out within the month.

Elon Musk and Tesla's timeline for FSD's availability has been met despite it rolling out right at the end of September. Cybertruck owners may now check for this latest update that brings the FSD to their electric pickup, but Tesla has left cautionary reminders about the capabilities of its driver assist system for those looking to enjoy the hands-free experience.