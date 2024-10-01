‘Mario & Luigi: Brothership’ Unveils New, Returning Characters Coming via Latest Trailer

Nintendo is gearing up for the upcoming launch of its next AAA-rated title, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and it has dropped a new trailer that gives fans a sneak peek of what to expect. Apart from the iconic Mario brothers who will lead the game as protagonists, they will be joined by new and familiar characters in the game either helping them on their journey or hindering them in the adventure.

This latest adventure for the Mario brothers involves going on a quest to the new land known as Concordia.

'Mario & Luigi: Brothership' Unveils New, Returning Characters in Trailer

Nintendo has released a new trailer for its upcoming party game, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, which shows off the new and returning characters to expect. It will focus on their latest journey to the land known as Concordia. As it is a new and uncharted territory in the franchise, the residents will actually play a huge role in Mario and Luigi's adventures.

The Concordia residents are a new breed of characters that Mario and Luigi will come across in the game, and they are heavily inspired by electronics (via ComicBook Gaming), with some designed as literal electrical outlets.

On the other hand, Nintendo is also bringing in familiar faces like Princess Peach, Bowser, and Bowser Jr. to the game, but it remains unknown what their specific roles are in Brothership.

What to Expect from Nintendo's 'Mario & Luigi: Brothership'

Nintendo is veering away from the Mushroom Kingdom in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, and it was previously revealed by the Japanese gaming giant that the past developers of the game series returned for this project. AlphaDream may have shut down five years ago, but developers from the company joined Nintendo to work on this game, which is releasing on November 7.

Nintendo's World-Renowned 'Mario' Franchise

One of the most iconic characters in the gaming industry is unquestionably Nintendo's Mario, with the company growing and developing a massive franchise that started in the early 1980s off of the character when he first appeared in Donkey Kong. To date, many Nintendo Switch games feature Mario's adventures, as well as other characters in the franchise, including Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and more. Some of these characters even have their own games.

The iconic games and adventures of the world's favorite fictional plumber also saw it evolve from the gaming industry to the rest of pop culture, leading to several adaptations and spinoffs. Last year, the world was treated to a new kind of adventure for the beloved character as he starred in an original film called The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Nintendo regularly develops and releases new games that are part of the Mario franchise. For 2024, it will see three games completed before the year's end. Princess Peach: Showtime! and Super Mario Party Jamboree are now available for the Nintendo Switch, while Mario and Luigi's brand new adventure will be available in November.