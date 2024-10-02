Microsoft Office 2024 for PC, Mac Comes in Two Versions with One Needing No Subscriptions

The latest edition of Microsoft's work suite, Office 2024, is now available for all to enjoy, offering the latest experiences available from the software company for all productivity needs. In this release, Microsoft offers two versions of its Office 2024, and for those who were never fond of subscriptions, there is some good news.

One version of October 2024 lets you just purchase it straight up.

That being said, Microsoft is still offering a subscription-based version for those who prefer this type of payment method.

Microsoft Office 2024 for PC, Mac is Here

that it has released Office 2024 that brings up-to-date experiences and features to its renowned productivity suite. Office 2024 is available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, as well as the Mac for Apple's macOS. In this release, Microsoft has also brought back Outlook for users' emailing and information managing needs.

According to Microsoft, Office 2024 is the better and faster version of its Office suite, focusing on new improvements for specific apps. Outlook, for example, offers new search improvements and an accessibility checker to look for issues.

OneNote, on the other hand, offers an enhanced "inking experience." Excel also gets an upgrade in the form of improved data analysis features.

Get it via No Subscriptions or Office 365

Office 2024 is now available for users to purchase for $149.99, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. On the other hand, Office Home & Business 2024 is priced at $249.99 and offers all the Home edition apps with the addition of Outlook.

A purchase gives users the lifetime license of the Office 2024 suite, which is available for PC and Mac, or access the Office apps via Microsoft's 365 subscription.

Microsoft's Office Suite

The latest developments from Microsoft may have focused largely on artificial intelligence (AI), but that does not mean that it is abandoning its other programs and technologies. In fact, Microsoft has integrated more features into its Office suite, particularly when it comes to AI. Microsoft is offering OpenAI's LLMs and ChatGPT, which are available to access by all subscribers and users.

Two years ago, Microsoft announced that its Office developments would no longer be available as a standalone and would be integrated into its Office 365 subscription program moving forward. However, it was a different story in the following year as Microsoft still released Office 2023, which was made available in both its Home and Business editions.

Outlook is back as part of the Office suite again after being axed by the company, with this latest version focusing on more advanced features and tools.

Either by opting to get a one-time payment for licenses or subscribing to Microsoft 365, users can now enjoy Office 2024 and its many features.