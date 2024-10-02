'Assassin’s Creed Shadows' is Getting a Co-Op Mode, But It Won’t Be Available Upon Launch

New reports claim that Ubisoft is now working on a co-op mode for Assassin's Creed Shadows, and it will aim to deliver an enjoyable experience for those who want to experience multiplayer gaming.

However, it has been noted that the rumored co-op will not be available upon the game's launch next year. Instead, it will reportedly arrive at a later time via an update.

This latest rumor gives an additional experience to anticipate for the upcoming game, whose release date has been delayed.

'Assassin's Creed Shadows' is Reportedly Getting a Co-Op Mode

shared a new exclusive scoop regarding Assasin's Creed Shadows, which claims that its developers are now working on adding a co-op mode to the game. In fact, anonymous sources have claimed that this co-op mode will be called the "LEAGUE."

Notably, the report has claimed that this new co-op mode is not the reason why Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed by the company as it had already been working on this before the announcement.

While no official information has been made regarding this co-op mode, rumors speculate that that it may allow Naoe and Yasuke to fight together. Both characters will reportedly be controlled by two players.

'Assassins Shadows' Co-Op Mode is Reportedly Not Available at Launch

In addition, it has been rumored that the LEAGUE co-op mode will not be available upon the launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows this February 14.

The report also teased that while the rumored co-op will introduce a multiplayer experience to Shadows, Ubisoft is actually planning to deliver a proper multiplayer game next year. It is rumored to be Assassin's Creed Invictus, which may be released in 2025.

Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed Shadows'

After being originally teased two years ago as "Codename Red," Ubisoft confirmed earlier this year its plans to bring feudal Japan to gamers through Assassin's Creed Shadows. In this announcement, Ubisoft also claimed that the game will be available later this year, particularly by November, but recent updates from the French gaming company asked for more time.

The delay pushed the release date of game to three months later, and it is now scheduled to be out by Valentine's Day.

There is still massive excitement and hype behind the game, and this is despite seeing earlier controversies regarding one of its protagonists, the black samurai known as Yasuke. Many have called out Ubisoft for their inaccurate depiction of the real-life historical figure, a character known in Japan's history as to having served under the daimyo Oda Nobunaga.

That being said, the game had a stellar performance during its pre-order as many gamers are still looking forward to this next installation of the franchise from Ubisoft.