Apple to Bring 1st 5G Modem to iPhone SE 4 With A18 Chipset, iPhone 15 Cameras and More

Reports behind Apple's revamp for the iPhone SE are ramping up, and it is rumored to be on its way to deliver the fourth-generation release of the company with the Cupertino giant's first 5G modem installed. There's also word that the iPhone SE 4 will be made to run Apple Intelligence upon launch when it arrives next year, and it is getting a fitting chip with the current A18 SoC.

Additionally, the latest reports suggest that Apple is upgrading its camera/s with improved capabilities as it moves away from its iPhone 8 body, claiming it will feature the iPhone 15's lenses.

Apple to Bring 1st 5G Modem to iPhone SE 4 Next Year

A report from 9to5Mac detailed new information from sources who claimed that Apple is planning to bring its first-ever 5G modem to the iPhone SE 4 when it arrives next year. This new 5G modem is codenamed"Centauri," and it was spotted amid the developments for the V59, which is the codename for the iPhone SE 4.

It will be the first 5G modem from Apple as the company long relied on Qualcomm's component, which allowed the iPhones to transition from 4G/LTE access, as seen on the iPhone 12 series.

The sources also revealed that Apple is "ambitious" with its plans for its new 5G modem as it is set to feature WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS. Additionally, it will help reduce battery loads, adhering nicely to its Low Power Mode.

iPhone SE 4 Rumored Specs: A18, iPhone 15 Cameras

Alongside the latest 5G modem rumor is another crucial information about the iPhone SE 4's performance, as it is said to feature the latest A18 chipset made available to the iPhone 16's base models to help bring Apple Intelligence to the budget smartphone.

Moreover, the iPhone SE 4 will also likely adopt the iPhone 15's cameras, but it will only get one camera on its rear with a 48MP wide lens. Up front, it will have a 12MP selfie camera.

High Expectations for the iPhone SE 4

The next Apple mainline release for its smartphone lineup is the iPhone 17, but that is not the device that is getting massive buzz in the market. Many are much more excited for the iPhone SE 4's arrival instead.

There are debates on what look the iPhone SE 4 will have once it arrives next year, especially since other speculators say that it will feature the iPhone XR body, while others claim it is taking on the iPhone 14's form. Nevertheless, it will reportedly move away from the iPhone 8 body with the Touch ID Home button and large bezels, and it is also allegedly getting a new OLED display paired with Face ID.

Based on the latest claims from reputable sources, the iPhone SE 4 is being set up as a device that will offer premium features and experiences for users while still maintaining its affordable price point. Not only that, since Apple missed out on its update this year, the upcoming revamp will have it catch up to the more recent models made available, ushering in a new era of iPhones.