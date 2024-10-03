'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Getting a Prequel As an AAA-Rated Game Exploring the Past Before Kyoshi

One of the most beloved animated shows in pop culture history is getting a prequel, with "Avatar: The Last Airbender" now getting ready for a new story to deliver to fans. However, it will reportedly be in the form of an AAA-rated game. Yes, the hit series will be adapted into a new fantasy role-playing game (RPG), which will chronicle the tales of the great Four Nations well before the war that started when the Fire Nation attacked.

This is the first time that the "Avatar" franchise will create a prequel to its story, and it may take bits and pieces of what the original TV series introduced to the world through flashbacks in Aang's Avatar state.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' is Getting a Prequel as an AAA-rated Game

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is getting a much-awaited prequel soon, and this will be in the form of an AAA-rated game that will launch the planned "Avatar Legends" universe, IGN reported this week. According to the outlet, the game will be developed by Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive, with the Avatar Studios from Nickelodeon joining in as producers.

Currently, the prequel game is unnamed, and there's also no information about its release date. However, the sure thing is that fans will be treated to an AAA-rated game that will detail the franchise's past.

'Avatar's' Prequel Game is Exploring a Time Before Kyoshi

Paramount Game Studios revealed that this game adaptation of the beloved franchise will usher in an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar" and explore around a thousand years into the show's past.

That being said, the "Avatar" prequel game will be set long before Avatar Kyoshi takes on the mantle. It remains unknown what direction Paramount, Saber and the Avatar Studio will take and which new characters or plot they will introduce to the game.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender's' Popularity Through the Years

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" remains an unmatched historical fantasy fiction cartoon show, despite Nickelodeon already seeing massive success from it almost ten years ago. One of the key plots of "Avatar" is the "bending" lore, which incorporates the four elements into one's lifestyle and is heavily inspired by Chinese martial arts for its discipline and moves.

However, it's not only because of the bending powers that "Avatar: The Last Airbender" gained cultural significance from its initial release until the present. Aang's journey and the well-written storyline delivered more than just a kids' show to the small screen.

Even though the original series and its sequel, "The Legend of Korra," ended a long time ago, the franchise's unwavering popularity prompted Netflix to make a live-action series adaptation that aired last year and saw immense success.

Fans have requested for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" showrunners to expand more on the franchise's lore by creating a prequel animated series to explore more of its world, but that did not see any developments. Nevertheless, though the fandom may not get exactly what they want from the franchise, they are still getting the next best thing to it, which is an AAA-rated game coming soon.