Meta Movie Gen AI Offers Deepfake Tools for Making Realistic Videos From Single Photo

Meta has teased a new suite of generative AI tools, called "Movie Gen," that's capable of crafting deepfake videos using a single photo. The new Big Tech project from Menlo Park is a significant advancement in the AI industry that promises enhanced video generation despite having limited sources.

In the present AI space, tools are getting more advanced in producing highly convincing and almost realistic videos. Despite the challenges and risks that come with deepfake technology, companies are banking on it to be the next big thing in content creation.

Meta Unveils 'Movie Gen' AI Suite of Tools for Generative Videos

The multinational tech conglomerate, Meta, unveiled in its latest blog post the new "breakthrough research" in generative AI that centers on media called the "Movie Gen" suite. Though still in development, the suite promises advanced tools capable of generating videos from scratch using a multimodal approach.

This new generative AI suite can create different modalities according to Meta, including audio, images and video. Meta calls the Movie Gen its "third wave" of AI development following the Llama Image foundation models.

It promises a new approach to creating media, with Meta claiming that it delivers a "fine-grained control" in producing content. Meta said that Movie Gen is capable of creating custom audio and videos from prompts, editing existing videos and transforming photos into moving content with sounds.

Meta's New Powerful Deepfake Tool Won't Replace Humans

The claims from Meta reveal that Movie Gen will soon bring a powerful AI suite that can create videos from little bits of information like prompts, photos and existing videos. According to ArsTechnica, it is a deepfake technology that is capable of creating realistic content for users.

Despite the massive potential of Meta's Movie Gen, the company has assured that this is merely a suite of tools designed to "enhance" creativity and not meant to replace artists.

AI Deepfake Videos and Its Wave of Misinformation

Generative AI has sparked discussions as it offers the capability to create a variety of content using very little information. The technology has also significantly evolved in a short period. That being said, some bad actors utilize these tools negatively, using them to create misleading information for scams and personal gain, giving the technology a bad reputation.

Before generative AI's reign from the likes of OpenAI, Google and more, deepfakes had already been present and were disrupting the internet with their fabricated content, initially targeting famous personalities. Since the dawn of generative AI, deepfake has rapidly improved its quality to copy a person's face, voice, antics and more, offering more convincing content for scams and whatnot.

Companies like OpenAI, Google, Alibaba and more have shared their versions of AI video generators that can create movies and videos with realistic content. However, these only sparked fear for the emergence of deceptive internet. Nevertheless, these companies, including Meta, have promised that their tools would only focus on expanding creativity and not replace human artistry.