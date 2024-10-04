Fans Want Rockstar Games to Bring 'GTA San Andreas' Focus to 'GTA 6,' But It May Not Happen

Rockstar Games already unveiled the first look at "Grand Theft Auto VI," and it brought significant popularity to the franchise with its promising plot, experiences and quality. However, fans are still intent on asking the game developers what they want to see in the game, and one of the top requests from the fanbase now is to bring back the renowned "Grand Theft Auto San Andreas" focus.

Fans Ask Rockstar to Bring 'GTA San Andreas' Focus to 'GTA VI'

"GTA" fans are back at it again in their requests to Rockstar Games with how "Grand Theft Auto VI" should turn out. As of late, they want the company to revive the gang focus in "San Andreas" to the new game. It was one of the most celebrated plots of "GTA San Andreas" when it first came out, highlighting the gang culture of the 1990s.

It is a possible focus in "GTA VI" since the game will still be about criminal life, with the main protagonists, Lucia and Jason, resorting to crime in order to survive in Vice City. To be more precise, fans want Rockstar to bring back "gang territory warfare."

This specific plot line in "San Andreas" played significantly well in Los Santos, the in-game Los Angeles counterpart, and this allowed players to venture into the factions of the fictional world.

This 'San Andreas' Experience is Not Coming, But Why?

However, it was argued by ComicBook Gaming that this is unlikely. The outlet claimed that while "San Andreas" was successful in introducing it, the gang focus will not play well in "GTA VI" as it is set in modern times.

Additionally, the next "GTA" game is set in Vice City and not in Los Santos, and this may not be a fitting depiction, but it is known that real-life Miami has also seen its fair share of gang troubles in the past.

Lastly, Rockstar's trailer did not reveal if Lucia or Jason are part of gangs, even though they live criminal lives.

What to Expect from 'Grand Theft Auto VI'?

One of the highly-anticipated games now is Rockstar Games' next installment in the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, which had been the subject of massive leaks and speculations before the company made the official announcement. Rockstar finally answered what fans were demanding by unveiling the first look trailer for "Grand Theft Auto VI" last December, and it was one of the most satisfying moments in the gaming industry last year.

The one and only trailer from Rockstar Games introduced the franchise's fanbase to the new protagonists, Lucia and Jason. It was revealed that they will be reminiscent of "Bonnie and Clyde" in the game, with Rockstar also giving the virtual world a fated return to Vice City, the game's version of Miami.

Interestingly, recent leaks claimed that the game would likely dive more into the daily struggles of criminals, said to be the "most emotional" plot in the franchise. Despite Lucia and Jason living life on the edge, fan requests to bring back the gang culture in "San Andreas" are not happening as the game will adhere to the modern times and focus on Vice City.