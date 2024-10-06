'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' Starters Leaked in Cryptic Message, Coming From Different Generations

The earliest and first-ever leak about the starter creatures in "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" is now here, but it is in the form of a cryptic message, making the details about the starters rather vague. However, the leak comes from a renowned and reliable source for all things Nintendo, and the latest information is the first bit of detail teasing the 2025 game.

Unfortunately, there is still no information on the release schedule for Nintendo's upcoming game, and the company is yet to announce if this will be meant for the original Switch or its successor.

Leaker Unveils 'Pokemon Legends: Z-A' Starters in Cryptic Message

The leaker known as "Riddler Khu" shared a cryptic message on X that only showed the numbers "3 5 8," but many fans were quick to pick up on what this meant, claiming that it's for "Pokemon Legends: Z-A." To be more precise, they understood that Khu was pointing to "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" starter Pokemon coming in the game.

Fans speculated that the numbers could be hinting at which generations will the starters come from in "Pokemon Legends: Z-A." Thus, the three starters could be from Generation III, Generation V and Generation VIII.

The order that they were arranged in Khu's post could also be teasing their power types, with the standard layout for Pokemon starters centering on grass, fire and water.

What to Expect from Nintendo's 'Pokemon Legends: Z-A'

Given all the clues, Khu's leak sparked assumptions that "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" starters will be Treecko from Generation III's Hoenn region, Tepig from Generation V's Unova region and Sobble from Generation VIII's Galar region.

Not much was revealed after this cryptic message from Khu, and the leaker has no additional details apart from the starters mentioned above. Also, there was no other information about what other generations/regions will be present in the game, especially with the most famous being Generation I, hailing from the Kanto region of the Pokemon world.

Latest Developments in Nintendo

Nintendo is quite busy as of late as it recently released its new game, "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom," which puts the spotlight on Princess Zelda as the main protagonist of the title. This latest change in perspective is the first time that it is tasking the princess with the role of saving Hyrule and Link, and it seems to be contributing to the game's stellar performance in the market amid the rave reviews.

However, this also came at a time when Nintendo finally filed its lawsuit together with The Pokemon Company against fellow Japanese game developer, PocketPair Inc., for their renowned game, "Palworld." It was argued by Nintendo that PocketPair infringed on their intellectual property rights by copying "Pokemon" creatures to "Palworld," but gave them guns that leaned more for mature audiences.

Earlier reports also claimed that while Nintendo is working on the Switch 2, one of the most beloved franchises exclusive to the company will not have a game in time for its rumored release next year.