SpaceX, ESA Hera Mission Launches to Investigate Asteroid Crash Site Ahead of Hurricane Milton

SpaceX has accomplished its recent launch of the European Space Agency's (ESA) Hera mission that is tasked to investigate the previous crash site of NASA's DART, which collided with a high-rise structure-sized asteroid known as Dimorphos. The space company prioritized this launch before Hurricane Milton could hit Florida.

The mission would have faced significant delays if SpaceX waited for the storm to pass, especially since Hurricane Milton is now seen as a danger not only to space missions but also to Florida residents.

SpaceX Launches ESA's Hera Mission Before Hurricane Milton

SpaceX shared its latest successful launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, propelling the ESA's Hera to the orbit for it to begin its interplanetary mission. The ESA and SpaceX proceeded with the mission before Hurricane Milton made its landfall, and weather conditions before and during the launch were acceptable for the SpaceX mission over at the pad.

Earlier, Florida Governor Ron de Santis announced that Hurricane Milton was classified as a "Category 5" hurricane. Thus, residents were urged to evacuate before its landfall.

SpaceX saw a smooth countdown and launch from the ground at 10:52 a.m. EDT Monday, Oct. 8, with ESA's Hera spacecraft payload sitting atop SpaceX's Falcon 9 reusable rocket.

Falcon 9 launches the @ESA Hera mission to interplanetary transfer orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/gCBrYXPuHr — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 7, 2024

ESA Hera Mission to Investigate Asteroid Crash Site

The ESA shared that its Hera spacecraft is now "power positive" after separating the Falcon 9 in the Earth's orbit and beginning its journey to the previous crash site of the asteroid Dimorphos. The agency said it is now working toward beginning its 2-day "Launch and Early Orbit Phase" for the spacecraft, journeying to Dimorphos to probe what happened with NASA's DART mission from two years ago.

It was reported that this was Hera's final chance to launch before the hurricane could even hit the launch area. NASA's Europa Clipper mission has been delayed because of the storm and is now kept inside a hanger to wait for Milton to pass.

SpaceX's Recent Efforts in the Past Hurricane

SpaceX is also known for being the company that brought Starlink to the world under the tutelage of Elon Musk, offering satellite internet capabilities that do not need to rely on terrestrial connections for communications. Starlink proved to be one of the most reliable services in the world, initially promising regions that are yet to have stable internet a chance to be online thanks to its satellite constellation beaming down the signal.

Because of these capabilities and adding the fact that SpaceX made its satellite internet service portable, it has been a key company during the recent Hurricane Helene rampage in the Appalachia region, providing victims with free internet amid the calamity. The land-based connections in states ravaged by Hurricane Helene were rendered unusable and left survivors without communications until Starlink came along.

SpaceX also announced that its direct-to-cell service in the United States has been temporarily approved by the FCC as part of the emergency services available for natural catastrophe victims. In the country, T-Mobile is their partner to deliver the experience and with this approval, the telco company's subscribers are given a chance to send text messages via satellite.