Meta Threads Vows to Fix 'Engagement Bait' Content on For You Feed as Most Are Spam

Threads has been facing a big problem lately as "engagement bait" posts become more prevalent on the platform that Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently acknowledged and vowed to fix it. A plethora of "engagement bait" posts has been plaguing Meta's Threads social network, affecting both active and casual users.

It remains unknown how this type of content started on Meta's Threads, but since its For You feed is algorithmic, such problematic posts get more attention and are suggested by the system to appear for many users.

Meta Threads Vows to Fix 'Engagement Bait' Posts

While users recently argued against the algorithmic nature of Threads, the CEO of Instagram appeared in the comments section to express that the company was aware of the current prevalence of "engagement bait" content on the platform. According to Mosseri, "not all comments or replies are good," and he also clarified a recent opinion shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Threads recently faced many complaints for the increasing "engagement bait" posts on the platform. This type of content only requires a post to get many likes or comments for it to be recognized as a relevant topic.

With this, the posts that have no relevance or are not part of one's interests may be picked up by its algorithm and shared with users via the For You feed on the app even though they are considered "low quality" content.

Instagram CEO Wants to Control For You Feed

Mosseri said that the company is now working on fixing this issue on Threads, claiming that they want to "get it under control" and avoid similar incidents in the future.

Many users are already considering these types of content on Threads as "spam," and they have expressed their disinterest in engagement bait posts that bank on users to react to be relevant.

What Does Threads Offer to Users?

More than a year after Meta introduced its text-based Twitter/X alternative, Threads saw a significant jump in user base, especially those coming to the platform after ditching Elon Musk's social networking app. The main rival of X now is Threads. Though each platform has its advantages over the other, Meta appears to have the upper hand considering the recent issues Musk and his "everything app" are facing.

One of the most notable experiences on Threads is its rapid development of features for users, allowing it to catch up against rivals in the industry. But this seems to be a given since it only launched last July 2023. Nevertheless, there are plenty of features that are made available to Threads users as it releases novel experiences on the platform, especially with content controls.

Some of the features include allowing users to hide specific keywords or custom words from appearing on their feed, controlling who can quote posts, adding a Trending Topics tab and more. However, it has seen its fair share of controversies now because of Meta, but overall, users on Threads are satisfied with what the platform offers. Besides, it is also evolving into more than just alternative for X.