'Halo' Setting Up the Future of the Franchise After 'Halo Infinite' Fiasco, Development Troubles

There is still a future for the "Halo" franchise that will continue what Xbox and 343 Industries delivered to the world decades ago, centering on the iconic sci-fi first-person shooter that thrived on Microsoft's platform. The company is looking to hit a mark with gamers with its latest teaser detailing the current developments that will introduce exciting things in the future.

While "Halo Infinite" is the main series' latest title, it was embroiled in a development fiasco that plagued the experience for fans and gamers, leading to the mixed reception and poor reviews on the Xbox Series S and X, as well as PCs.

'Halo' is Now Setting Up the Franchise's Future With a Rebrand

Microsoft's beloved FPS franchise, "Halo," announced that "A New Dawn" is coming to help improve more of the franchise's future in offering significant experiences, and it will start with 343 Industries' rebrand. Instead of being called 343, the game development team is now called Halo Studios. This name change also marks the "next chapter of the franchise."

The core of "Halo" games focused mostly on their unique developments and innovative gaming experiences in the space-based action shooter, but the team is now "changing the recipe" of its game development.

The company also shared a video that explains the new beginning for the "Halo" franchise under Halo Studios, introducing Project Foundry, a new research team dedicated to exploring next-gen games.

Halo Studios Rebrand Also Adopts Unreal Engine 5

Part of Halo Studios' rebrand is its adoption of Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), which the company is now exploring to offer improvements in the future games' creativity and potential.

With this, Halo Studios is leaving behind the Slipspace Engine, which they used for "Halo Infinite" but was met with backlash over its multitude of problems.

Both Microsoft and Halo Studios confirmed that there are already "multiple Unreal-powered projects" in development behind the scenes, but they have yet to share details about the future titles.

'Halo Infinite' Fiasco and Future of the Franchise

One of Microsoft Gaming and Xbox's top IPs is "Halo," and it has been this way for many years as it was able to create its niche of sci-fi first-person shooter experiences that have been exclusive to Windows and Xbox since its launch. However, the "Halo Infinite" fiasco is one that they cannot erase, leading to significant pushbacks on developments and 343 facing problems that led to company layoffs and restructuring.

The latest rebrand of 343 Industries is spelling a new horizon for the franchise, promising new experiences for gamers and leaving behind the faulty Slipspace Engine, which caused most of its problems. Alongside this, reports claim that the game development team is reportedly looking to remaster "Halo: Combat Evolved" and make it available on PlayStation as well.

The many projects of the franchise have not been clicking in the pop culture industry, especially after Paramount Plus recently announced the cancellation of the series adaptation after only two seasons. Now, the rebranded Halo Studios is looking to expand more of the video game franchise using Unreal Engine 5, ushering in a new era for "Halo" enthusiasts.